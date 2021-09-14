LifeStance Health to Be Added to Russell 2000® Index

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that the Company will be added to the Russell 2000® Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on September 20, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place until the next reconstitution, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

"Our inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index is the latest milestone for our company, following our successful transition to a public company earlier this year," said Michael Lester, chief executive officer of LifeStance Health. "Our inclusion in this index will expand awareness of LifeStance Health within the investment community, as we continue to execute on our mission of improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About LifeStance Health

Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health (NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance Health employs approximately 4,000 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and over 450 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com .

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

