LifeStance Health Unifies As National Brand Amid Growing Need For Convenient Access To Quality Mental Health Care

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health, a leading behavioral health company with more than 250 clinics and 3,000 clinicians across the United States, has announced a nationwide rebrand of the names and visual identities of its subsidiary practices across 23 states. Since its inception, LifeStance has worked with a variety of local brands, to increase access to quality behavioral health services and address the unmet needs of patients across the nation.

Practices such as PsychBC in Ohio, Georgia Behavioral Health Professionals in Georgia, Pacific Coast Psychiatric Associates in California, Child & Family Psychological Services in Massachusetts, and dozens of other brands throughout the country were acquired by LifeStance Health based on their strong reputations of caring for the communities they serve, delivering quality patient outcomes, and the strength of their providers and supporting staff. Now, as a united brand, the organization will be better positioned to increase access to mental health care nationwide.

"With the events of this year, the need for mental health care is more urgent than ever. Rebranding under LifeStance Health will prove to be important for our providers, patients and communities while we work to close the gap in access to affordable mental health services," said Michael Lester, CEO of LifeStance Health. "I'm proud of the work our team has put into this transition, and I look forward to seeing where we go next. While the name might be different on our practices, our mission to improve access to compassionate, comprehensive, and convenient mental health services remains the same."

All practices under the LifeStance Health umbrella will begin transitioning to the LifeStance Health brand starting in early January 2021. Soon thereafter, practices will implement changes to their physical signage and digital assets, presenting one cohesive brand across the country. On billing and other official documents, all subsidiaries will begin to use the LifeStance Health name starting March 1, 2021.

LifeStance is a national provider of behavioral healthcare services focused on evidenced-based, medically driven treatment services for children, adolescents and adults suffering from a variety of mental health issues in an outpatient care setting, both in-person at its 250+ clinics nationwide and through its digital health telemedicine offering. At LifeStance, patient care is paramount – the driving force in everything we do. LifeStance is committed to state-of-the-art clinical excellence, to partnership and collaboration with other treating health care providers to ensure continuity of care, to utilization of data to individually tailor services for continual improvement in outcomes, and to empowering patients to make informed choices and help them achieve their goals. This is offered in a compassionate and safe environment that provides education, support, and best practices in integrated care.

Founded in 2017, LifeStance employs 3,000+ psychiatrists, psychologists, nurse practitioners, and licensed therapists to provide comprehensive mental health treatment services to patients of all ages. Every LifeStance team member is dedicated to providing the utmost in compassionate care and treatment to serve the specific needs and concerns of each individual patient. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.

