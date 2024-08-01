LifeStance Survey Finds US Adults Prioritize Access to Therapy Over Free Taylor Swift Tickets and Vacations

Survey Also Reveals Differing Attitudes About Mental Health Content on Social Media, With TikTok Emerging as a Highly Used but Less Trusted Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today released findings from a new survey examining the state of Americans' mental health, their ability to access mental healthcare, how therapy ranks in their overall household budgets and the role that social media plays in shaping attitudes towards mental health.

As the nation faces a growing mental health crisis, many people struggle to access and afford mental health treatment. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 1 in 5 U.S. adults experience a mental health condition, highlighting the urgent need for accessible, high-quality care.

LifeStance's survey of 1,085 U.S. adults found that the demand for mental healthcare has continued to accelerate, with 70% of respondents reporting that they experienced anxiety, stress, worry or depression. Among those experiencing mental health challenges, 64% had previously sought therapy, while 35% had received a formal diagnosis for a mental health condition. Key findings include:

The majority of Americans rely on insurance coverage to afford mental healthcare. However, a significant portion of people struggle to find an in-network provider, impacting their ability to receive care within a reasonable timeframe.

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) have been able to find a therapist who accepts their insurance and has availability while over a quarter (27%) have not, underscoring the continued need for expanded access to insurance-covered mental health services across the country.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they would not be able to afford therapy if it wasn't covered by their health insurance.

Over half (59%) of respondents said that seeing a therapist whose services are covered by insurance would provide financial relief, with this sentiment being most prevalent among baby boomers (39%) and Generation X (38%), compared to millennials (31%) and Generation Z (28%).

Mental health is a top priority for many Americans. In fact, a majority of people ranked therapy as their most important discretionary expense.

Over half (54%) of respondents ranked therapy or related mental health services as their top discretionary expense priority.

If given the option, half (50%) stated they would choose a year of free therapy sessions over once-in-a-lifetime opportunities like an all-expenses-paid luxury cruise around Europe , free Super Bowl tickets or free Taylor Swift tickets.

Social media platforms are an increasingly popular destination for mental health content and information. However, people acknowledge that the quality of content can vary depending on the platform.

While YouTube is the most popular platform overall for seeking mental health content (used by 31% of respondents), Generation Z ranks TikTok as their number one source. In fact, 40% of Generation Z respondents seek mental health content on TikTok.

Not all of this content is beneficial: TikTok's mental health content was ranked the most harmful by 34% of respondents, while YouTube was cited as having the most useful mental health content (according to 47% of respondents).

"Affordable and readily accessible mental healthcare is one of the greatest collective needs in our country today," said Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar, Chief Medical Officer, LifeStance. "While we've made a significant amount of progress with respect to increasing access to care for communities across the nation, there is still more work that needs to be done to ensure all patients have access to care when and where they need it."

Added Dr. Ramtekkar: "As a psychiatrist, it's concerning to know that due to challenges finding providers who accept their coverage, many people are forced to turn to inaccurate and potentially harmful sources of information on social media to address their mental health concerns. Access and quality care must go hand-in-hand to meaningfully address the mental health crisis. Not only do patients need to be able to consistently receive treatment, but they also must be confident that their licensed clinicians are trained to deliver quality, evidence-based care."

Methodology

Researchscape International conducted an online survey of 1,085 U.S. adults who are currently or have in the past received therapy for their mental health. The survey was fielded from December 14, 2023, to January 2, 2024. The credibility interval is plus or minus 4 percentage points for questions answered by all respondents. Responses were not weighted.

