LifeStation Removes Barriers to Emergency Response with a First-of-Its-Kind Spanish-Speaking Medical Alert Device

UNION, N.J., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStation, a leading provider of medical alert and connected care solutions, today announced the nationwide rollout of Spanish Pearl, the first Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) designed specifically for Spanish-speaking members. With this launch, LifeStation is the only medical alert provider offering Spanish-language support across the entire member experience, from enrollment and onboarding through emergency response.

LifeStation introduces Spanish Pearl, a first-of-its-kind Spanish-language medical alert device. Speed Speed

As the U.S. senior population becomes increasingly diverse, many older adults face a simple yet serious challenge in an emergency: not being able to clearly understand or communicate. Today, more than 62 million people in the U.S. identify as Hispanic or Latino, and nearly 1 in 5 speak Spanish at home. Among older adults, over 3 million Spanish-speakers aged 65+ have limited English proficiency. In critical moments, this can mean not understanding an emergency device or being unable to communicate clearly with an operator—creating confusion, delaying response, and putting individuals at greater risk when they need help most.

With Spanish Pearl, LifeStation removes those barriers by delivering Spanish-language support at every stage of the member experience, including:

Ordering & Customer Support: Access to Spanish-speaking representatives for enrollment and ongoing assistance

Access to Spanish-speaking representatives for enrollment and ongoing assistance Onboarding & Education: Multilingual setup materials designed to simplify adoption

Multilingual setup materials designed to simplify adoption Device Experience: Spanish voice prompts and audio guidance built directly into the device

Spanish voice prompts and audio guidance built directly into the device 24/7 Emergency Monitoring: Immediate connection to operators who can communicate clearly in Spanish during critical moments

This end-to-end approach enables healthcare organizations and service providers to better support Spanish-speaking populations, improve response times, reduce miscommunication, and ensure members can clearly understand and communicate during emergencies.

"We've consistently heard from our partners that language barriers remain a significant challenge when supporting diverse member populations," said Laura Aiello, Vice President of Business Development at LifeStation. "Spanish Pearl is a direct response to that need. By delivering a fully Spanish-language experience, we're helping our partners better engage their members, improve access to care, and address key social determinants of health like language and communication."

"Our clients have shared how much they appreciate being able to get help in their native language," said April Chase from Montrose County Human Services. "They are now much more likely to get and use a medical alert device without the fear that they will accidentally push the wrong button or say the wrong thing because they misunderstood a prompt in English."

Spanish Pearl is now available to healthcare partners and consumers nationwide. For more information, visit www.lifestation.com/spanish-pearl or contact [email protected]

About LifeStation

LifeStation is a leading provider of medical alert and connected care solutions with a mission to measurably improve the quality of life for independent seniors and their families through technology-enabled health services. For more than 20 years, LifeStation has delivered innovation and reliability to the medical alert industry, serving over one million seniors, loved ones, and caregivers nationwide. The company owns and operates its own UL-listed monitoring centers to ensure the highest levels of responsiveness, safety, and peace of mind.

SOURCE LifeStation Inc.