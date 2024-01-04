Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Real Estate Brokerage Study Reveals Top Brands

Douglas Elliman Highest in Trust Among Home Buyers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a comprehensive survey by Lifestory Research, released today, the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Real Estate Brokerage Study has unveiled the most trusted residential real estate brokerages in the United States. Based on the opinions of 36,234 individuals actively considering residential real estate agents over the last 12 months, the study provides insights into consumer trust within this dynamic and competitive sector.

Douglas Elliman earned the top spot as the most trusted residential real estate brokerage, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 108.4, ranking #1 in the 2024 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study. This score reflects consumers' high trust in Douglas Elliman when seeking a residential real estate agent.

Real estate brokerages in the national ranking included Douglas Elliman, United Real Estate, Howard Hanna, Sotheby's International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, Windermere, Home Smart, Keller Williams Realty, ReMax Real Estate, Weichert, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Century 21 Real Estate, eXp Realty, Compass, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Realty Executives, Realty ONE Group, Exit Realty, ERA Real Estate, and Redfin Agents.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Real Estate Brokerage study, visit  https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-real-estate-broker-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study 

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers within the new home marketplace. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules: 

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

SOURCE Lifestory Research

