LifeStyle Air Purifiers Evolve in Form and Function®

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 140 years, BISSELL's been a name we've come to recognize and trust. And just a year after their entry into the air purification category, they're raising the bar, setting a new standard for air purification in the home. BISSELL's new LifeStyle line of air purifiers includes the air320 and air220 and offers an exceptional design aesthetic while delivering thorough purification to improve air quality in your home.

The air220 offers a fresh, clean look and feel to any interior space while making it easier to breathe The air320 premium model blends into any interior space through the innovative use of fabrics, wood accents and smart, subtle interfaces, allowing the purifier to seamlessly become part of the home.

The expansion of BISSELL's air320 and air220 air purifiers was driven by proprietary consumer insights and a dedicated product development team. The new air purifiers offer today's consumers a unique design ensuring the units blend seamlessly into homes. By incorporating subtle interfaces, modern finishes, and very intentional structural features, the units become a welcomed addition to any space whether it be the home of a suburban family or a city dweller with smaller spaces. BISSELL differentiates the LifeStyle brand with legs to provide an elevated platform, soft touch dial control, cord management, air quality feedback lighting and the use of fabric to soften appearance specific to the air320.

BISSELL partnered with Gabriel Fabrics, established in 1851 in Denmark, a worldwide leader in the design and development of high-quality upholstery fabrics. Together, they developed the simple and stunning, yet durable, fabric used for the air320, known as Evoke Heather Grey.

According to Inger Mosholt Nielsen, Gabriel's Creative Director, "At Gabriel, we thrive on developing new concepts and materials, where artistic vision and functionality go hand in hand. We created the necessary textile air flow to support the technical goals of the air320. Utilizing fabric texture, color and style to create the new aesthetic of BISSELL's LifeStyle air purifier products has proven an exciting and unique collaboration for both companies."

The air320 purifies up to 1000 sq ft per hour, and has a commercial-grade DC motor, for long-lasting, quiet performance. Similarly, the air220, covers up to 800 square feet per hour and has an AC motor. Both purifiers provide three stages of filtration with a pre-filter, activated carbon filter, and a high efficiency filter that captures over 99% of 0.3 micron particles or larger when used on the lowest fan setting, including pollen, dust, smoke, hair and dander. Also, included in both air purifiers is BISSELL's unique CirQulate™ system, which allows the device to automatically adjust itself to meet the exact air quality needs within your home and provide indoor air quality feedback.

"At BISSELL, we know clean. We've been cleaning floors in your home for over 140 years, and now we bring years of engineering development and consumer design to air purification," said Stephanie Harvey, Associate Director of BISSELL Business Ventures, LLC. "Driven by US consumers focusing on health and wellness, general air quality concerns and the rise of pet ownership, our proprietary research highlighted areas of opportunity from current competition in the market. Consumers can breathe easier and breathe cleaner with BISSELL's new generation of lifestyle air purifiers. We're so excited for everyone to experience this new line."

BISSELL also launched MYair, a smaller air purifier that's ideal for the personal spaces in your home or office. The MYair fits easily onto a desk, nightstand or tabletop and features an innovative combination high-efficiency and activated carbon filter. The MYair is also ozone-free, with a fan that can be set to three different settings: sleep, low and high. The BISSELL Air line will be available at www.BISSELLair.com, Amazon, Kohl's, Target and Best Buy. The air320 and air220 will retail for $329.99 and $229.99, respectively. The MYair is available for a suggested retail price of $89.99. To learn more about the complete BISSELL LifeStyle line, please visit www.BISSELLair.com.

About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For 140 years and counting, Michigan-based BISSELL Homecare, Inc. has developed innovative floor care solutions that make cleaning easier. As the top-selling brand in floor care appliances based on NPD unit sales, BISSELL understands that fuller lives often mean more messes, and that convenient cleaning tools help us embrace life's messier moments. Now in its fourth generation of family leadership, the company supplies households across the globe with vacuums, sweepers, carpet-cleaning machines, hard floor cleaners, cleaning formulas, and pet care solutions too. For more on the complete line of BISSELL products, visit www.BISSELL.com.

