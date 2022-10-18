Lifestyle and Apparel Brand, RSVLTS, Brings Home Coveted The Pop Insider Holiday Gift Guide Recognition for its Spider-Man "The Meme" Kunuflex™ Shirt

The "best geeky gift" button-down featured within annual 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS (Roosevelts), creators of high-quality licensed and unlicensed apparel since 2012, are thrilled to once again announce its inclusion within the The Pop Insider 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for a very special button-down that was launched earlier this year: Spider-Man "The Meme."

The Pop Insider "Best Geeky Gift" Apparel Winner Seal - RSVLTS x Spider-Man "The Meme"

Selected from thousands of fandom-based gift entries, the item falls within the publication's apparel category, awarded as Best Geeky Gift ("The Meme") . The Pop Insider 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, which went live online and via social media on October 6, showcases editorial picks for the top holiday gift items released within that year, also distributed via a print version at the the renowned New York Comic Con earlier in October.

"We love that RSVLTS' apparel is super fashionable and stylish — and upon a closer look, packed with details that fans will love," said Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief of The Pop Insider. "RSVLTS' Spider-Man 'The Meme' shirt features the iconic meme of the pointing hero that will delight both fans of the web-slinger and those who love getting lost in the interwebs."

Made from RSVLTS proprietary Kunuflex™ material, which is incredibly soft, stretchy and fashionable, "The Meme" is an officially licensed design with Marvel that represents a blend of 1960's cartoon nostalgia and present day meme culture, as detailed further within The Pop Insider's " transforming memes and viral sensations into products " article earlier this year.

In addition to the award-winning unisex button-down, " The Meme " design is also available in additional fully licensed clothing formats, such as: traditional t-shirts, a youth Kunuflex™ button-down, men's Kunuflex™ swim/lifestyle hybrid shorts (to complete the full matching set "tuxedo" look), men's boxer briefs, and a RSVLTS All-Day Polo to fit any occasion.

"We're extremely honored for this recognition, in particular coming from such a leading pop culture site like Pop Insider that we both value as a team and know our fans read thoroughly as a source of inspiration,'' said Mike Shriner, Director of Communications for RSVLTS. "From the start we felt confident that 'The Meme' gear had a lot of potential to take-off once the collection dropped earlier this year, and regardless if seen in the streets or in halls of a comic con, it continues to be a fantastic moment whenever Spidey fans stop to recreate the pointing-pose once another is spotted in the wild."

RSVLTS "The Meme" collection of licensed items and more from various Marvel franchises - as well as other feature film, television and pop culture fandoms across the universe - are all currently available online at www.rsvlts.com and via RSVLTS iphone/android app .

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, and original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, its shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

