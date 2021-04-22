Lifestyle and Apparel Brand, RSVLTS, Switches Gears to New Eco-Friendly Packaging, Drops an Exclusive Shirt in Celebration of Earth Day

In tandem with the new compostable poly mailer bags for all orders moving forward, the first shipment in the new packaging will begin with a drop of an exclusive Cottonstretch Captain Planet and the Planeteers x RSVLTS shirt, which depicts the show's main characters as part of RSVLTS' patented all-over-print design.

More importantly, the launch of the poly mailer packaging marks a sweeping switch in the company's operations that will exponentially reduce its carbon footprint on many levels for future reductions. Beginning back in Q3 2020, RSVLTS started this phased approach with the removal of a tissue paper insert and three plastic clips per shirt, thus eliminating approximately 500,000+ clips within the past six months alone (estimating approximately 1 million per year).

"Innovation in all forms is near and dear to our team, but over the past few years we've made the redevelopment of our packaging to focus on sustainability a major priority because we knew at volume could make a massive difference to our global footprint," said Hsin Lin, Director of Product Development at RSVLTS. "While something of this nature and scale takes time to deploy, nonetheless we started months ago with immediate adjustments, like the removal of our plastic shirt clips, so now we're beyond thrilled we can finally roll out the new compostable packaging for all future launches."

100% Compostable Packaging

In looking at ways to both improve the function and form of the previous mailers, the adjustments in the new smaller poly mailer packaging alone will reduce more than 5 tons of non-compostable plastic in the next year alone, with the ultimate goal of the packaging in all forms to be compostable by Earth Day 2022. Additional poly mailer packaging features include:

Double adhesive strip for reuse/returns

New handle for better holding during transport

Compostable information printed on bag, degradation over 3 months

Material made of PBAT+PLA+ corn starch, fully waterproof without any added coating

Additionally, future packaging for larger deliveries will use more sustainable materials, such as recycled cardboards, with the mission to provide eco-friendly packaging that meets the customers' aesthetic and reusability that will keep material usage at a minimum.

ABOUT THE CAPTAIN PLANET COTTON STRETCH DROP

Made from a cotton-stretch fabric with natural fibers, identical from RSVLTS most recent Cottonstretch collection drop , the Captain Planet x RSVLTS button-down shirt features the same comfortable feel and flex of a standard RSVLTS KUNUFLEX™ material. The all-over pattern showcases Captain Planet and the five Planeteers in patented action poses, as well as their five magic rings, all placed throughout an airy and layered watercolor-esque background design.

To learn more about RSVLTS and its apparel collections, and to find additional information for other upcoming releases, please visit RSVLTS.com and follow the adventures on Instagram @rsvlts and on Twitter @rsvlts

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand is rooted in super high-grade Americana, nostalgia, and a dedication to those with a bold, fun spirit. What makes us different is our approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear in a unique style that cannot be ignored. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-cotton blend, our shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look. Proud makers of "The World's Most Comfortable T-Shirt™ and ButterSoft™ lines, including the newest Breakfast Balls™ golf collection.

