Lifestyle and Apparel Company, RSVLTS, Debuts First Co-Branded Collection with Global Hit Anime "One Piece" Celebrating Series' 25th Anniversary

HOBOKEN, N.J., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RSVLTS (Roosevelts), creators of high-quality licensed and unlicensed pop culture apparel since 2012, and legendary anime studio Toei Animation announced the release of their inaugural collaboration based on the widely popular, smash hit anime series, "One Piece," which will feature a five shirt button-down collection in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX™ material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades).

The collection is available now online at www.rsvlts.com and via RSVLTS app (iOS & Android).

The debut One Piece x RSVLTS apparel collection of button-downs available now in classic and women's styles!

"We're excited to partner with RSVLTS on this special 'One Piece' shirt collection," said Jennifer Yang, Senior Manager, Licensing for Toei Animation Inc. "RSVLTS is well known for its pop culture apparel and this unique 'One Piece' collaboration will now offer anime fans a new way to not only express their love for the series but also celebrate its 25th anniversary."

With this apparel collection, fans can now hop aboard the Thousand Sunny for a swashbuckling 25th Anniversary ode to the coolest pirates sailing the Four Blues. From Straw Hats to love for Luffy – uh, we mean Lucy – to Den Den Mushi and more — designs that'll really call your name — this high seas haul of gear is the ultimate treasure trove for all "One Piece" fanatics.

"One Piece" | RSVLTS Collection - Details & Background

Below please find for more details for each item, all available across classic (unisex) and women's sizes & styles for this first apparel series:

"One Piece" | RSVLTS - "Two Years Later"

The casual "One Piece" viewer might think this shirt is covered in a bunch of Straw Hat crew character stickers. The true fan will recognize that the style of this post-reunion collage is actually based on Bartolomeo's hilarious reaction to Robin's wink in Dressrosa. We think we know which one you are…wink.

"One Piece" | RSVLTS - "Lil Straw Hats"

Remember when you thought tricornes, eye patches, and shoulder parrots were pirate prerequisites? Little did you know all you needed to command your own crew was a hand-me-down straw hat…and skin like rubber, of course. Inspired by the East Blue, this button-down featuring Luffy's signature shade maker amongst a sea of his Jolly Roger proves that even little things – and characters – can be absolutely epic.

"One Piece" | RSVLTS - "Puru-Puru-Puru"

Your favorite Den Den Mushi is calling, and it's got some shell-shocking news – you're about to be the envy of the Four Blues! This eye-catching design features your favorite transponder snails in all their multi-colored glory. Question: What happens if you drop your Den Den Mushi in the toilet? Asking for a friend…

"One Piece" | RSVLTS - "Shh! I Am Lucy"

Ahhh, Dressrosa – the land of passion, toys, and... gladiator disguises? When Luffy went undercover in the Corrida Colosseum, he proved that sometimes the best way to infiltrate a warlord's inner circle is with a fake beard and a whole lot of guts. Now, you can channel your inner "Lucy" in this button-down featuring a floral foreground that'll definitely look familiar. But take a closer look and you'll spy Luffy himself in all his gladiatorial glory, striking poses and taking names.

"One Piece" | RSVLTS - "We Go!"

You know the show like the back of your hand, so you'll certainly have no problem ID-ing the back of your favorite characters. Let your crew flag fly with this soft and stretchy button-down that features the whole 10-person Straw Hat squad looking out toward their next adventure.

"We're beyond thrilled for this debut RSVLTS collaboration with 'One Piece,' especially since it's also in honor of the 25th Anniversary of such a beloved and storied franchise," said Mike Shriner, Director of Communications for RSVLTS. "While the live action series last year was an absolute breakout sensation, our apparel collection fully captures the essence of the original, beloved animated series, and includes some deep-cut imagery and easter eggs across the designs that we feel all 'One Piece' fanatics will enjoy. We go!"

©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation.

One Piece, and all logos, character names and distinctive likenesses thereof are trademarks of Toei Animation Co., Ltd.

About Toei Animation Inc.

Based in Los Angeles, Toei Animation Inc. manages the distribution of Toei Animation's top properties, including franchise series Dragon Ball, Sailor Moon, One Piece, Digimon, Saint Seiya and many others, to North America, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand. Toei Animation's Los Angeles office also oversees all categories of consumer product licensing based on its film and television brands within these territories. For more information, please visit toei-animation-usa.com.

About RSVLTS

Since 2012, founded and headquartered in Hoboken, NJ, the RSVLTS® brand and apparel is rooted in super high-grade pop culture fandoms and nostalgia, dedicated to those with a bold and fun spirit. What makes RSVLTS different is its approach to producing incredibly comfortable and fashionable, officially licensed gear, and original designs, in a unique style that kick-starts a conversation and fully captivates the room. With the RSVLTS proprietary material, the soft, stretchy, and oh so radical KUNUFLEX™ poly-spandex blend, its shirts are guaranteed to make people feel just as good as they look, for any event or occasion.

