Lifestyle Brand Incubator Lily Pond Group Announces First-Ever Partners: Hampton Water Rosé, Five Springs Infused Bourbon, and Mezcal Mezul

The incubator founded by Jesse Bongiovi welcomes three trailblazing wine & spirits companies as inaugural partners as it aims to scale innovative, culture-defining brands

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lily Pond Group (LPG), a beverage alcohol incubator founded by Jesse Bongiovi and dedicated to building the next generation of lifestyle-focused brands that connect with today's culture-driven consumers, today announced its first official partners: Hampton Water Rosé, Five Springs Infused Bourbon, and Mezcal Mezul. These partnerships mark the launch of LPG's mission to elevate brands that blend authenticity, creativity, and growth potential.

Lily Pond Group

"With the growth of Hampton Water serving as our inspiration for creating LPG, it was a natural first step to bring the brand on in an official capacity. Now, we're excited to bring these learnings to all of our partners as we continue to expand," says Jesse Bongiovi, Co-Founder of Hampton Water Rosé and Founder & Creative Director of LPG. "Five Springs Infused Bourbon and Mezcal Mezul embody the exact kind of brands we're passionate about championing. Each is built on a clear vision, strong storytelling, and a commitment to quality, and we look forward to working closely with their founders to build on the momentum and growth they have created."

Founded in 2024 by Kentucky native and longtime spirits executive Lisa Sawyer Derman, Five Springs Infused Bourbon is reimagining the bourbon experience—inviting, balanced, and crafted for today's consumers. Rooted in tradition and infused with modern flavor, Five Springs blends premium barrel-aged bourbon and Bardstown springwater with fruits, botanicals, and other natural ingredients to create three distinctive infusions: Vanilla Maple, Honey Sage, and Blood Orange. Joining Lisa in bringing the brand's vision to life is her daughter Kayla Derman, Director of Marketing, who brings a fresh perspective to the brand's vision and storytelling. Together, Lisa and Kayla are combining decades of industry expertise with a next-generation outlook to craft a bourbon that bridges legacy and innovation—and welcomes more people into the rich, storied world of bourbon.

"From the beginning, we've been driven by a simple idea: bourbon can honor its roots and still evolve for the next generation," says Lisa Sawyer Derman, Founder & CEO of Five Springs Infused Bourbon. "Working alongside my daughter Kayla has made that vision even more meaningful. She brings curiosity and creativity that complement my experience, and together we're shaping a brand that feels both rooted and fresh. Partnering with Lily Pond Group feels especially meaningful because we've seen Jesse and Jon Bon Jovi build Hampton Water together as a family-led business, and we're thrilled to be part of a team that celebrates heart, authenticity, and connection."

Mezcal Mezul, co-founded by Jeff Cairney, José Santiago, Jordi Sastre, and Carlos Naupari, introduces a lightly toasted, approachable mezcal blend crafted for people exploring mezcal for the first time. Made with zero additives, it combines Espadín agave from Oaxaca and Blue Weber agave from Zacatecas to offer a versatile flavor profile that's ideal for cocktails yet smooth enough for sipping. Mezcal Mezul is also committed to cleaner oceans and beaches and donates annually to and actively supports conservation initiatives in partnership with Global Coralition and ByeByePlastic.

"Working with LPG marks an exciting new chapter for Mezcal Mezul," says José Santiago, Co-Founder, Product & Supply. "Their collaborative approach and deep understanding of building brands that connect with culture align perfectly with our mission to bring mezcal to new audiences while staying rooted, in authenticity and sustainability."

With these first partnerships, LPG sets the stage for a new era of culture-first spirits, uniting innovative products and dynamic founders to shape the next generation of lifestyle brands. LPG will continue to discover and cultivate brands with the potential to grow into cultural touchstones, connecting with consumers, celebrating craftsmanship, and redefining what's next in spirits.

About Lily Pond Group:

Lily Pond Group (LPG) is a lifestyle brand incubator founded by Jesse Bongiovi, Co-Founder of Hampton Water Rosé. Built on the belief that the strongest brands are born from authenticity, community, and quality, LPG partners with visionary founders to build the next wave of culturally resonant lifestyle companies. Through hands-on support across sales, distribution, marketing, and operations, LPG helps emerging brands scale quickly, sustainably, and with purpose. For more information, please visit www.LilyPondGroup.com .

About Hampton Water:

Jesse and his dad, Jon Bon Jovi, shared a vision to disrupt the wine category with a brand that is unlike all others. The father-son duo created the Hampton Water Wine brand concept, bringing on famed French winemaker, Gérard Bertrand. Launching in 2018 with Hampton Water Rosé, the brand quickly rose above the ranks to be more than just another celebrity brand. It is a family business that has earned four years of 90-point ratings from Wine Spectator, 91 points from Wine Enthusiast and Decanter, and was recognized as an Impact Hot Prospect brand two years in a row. With an incredibly engaged social media presence of over 625,000 followers, Hampton Water is making waves by taking a modern digital approach in an often-traditional category. Seeing such success with the still rosé, Hampton Water is proud to have expanded their brand portfolio with a sparkling rosé in 2024: Hampton Water Bubbly. The brand is creating loyal brand advocates, surpassing their category, and delivering double-digit volume growth year over year.

More information on the company can be found at www.hamptonwaterwine.com, www.facebook.com/hamptonwater, TikTok: @HamptonWater, Instagram: @HamptonWater, and X: @HamptonWater. Sip responsibly.

About Five Springs Infused Bourbon:

Five Springs Infused Bourbon is a premium infused bourbon crafted with fruits, botanicals and other natural flavors to be enjoyed by cocktail lovers, whiskey newcomers, and longtime spirits enthusiasts alike. Founded in 2024 by Kentucky native and longtime spirits industry executive Lisa Sawyer Derman, Five Springs was built on the belief that bourbon's incredible versatility and depth has only just begun to be tapped. Each bottle of Five Springs starts with premium barrel-aged bourbon expertly cut with Kentucky spring water and a blend of carefully picked fruits, botanicals, and other natural flavors.

Accessible, approachable, and made for everyone, Five Springs is available for purchase online and in a growing list of states across the country in three delicious, bourbon-forward expressions: Honey Sage, Vanilla Maple, and Blood Orange. Discover more at www.fivespringsbourbon.com and @fivespringsbourbon . Drink responsibly.

About Mezcal Mezul:

Mezcal Mezul is a 100% agave mezcal crafted from Espadín and Blue Weber agave, producing a toasted, balanced, and versatile flavor profile ideal for cocktails or sipping. Made in Mexico, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with modern accessibility. Mezcal Mezul was founded by four friends who loved the clean ingredients and folklore of mezcal, but wanted a lighter flavor profile and approach to the category.

Mezcal Mezul is available for purchase online and in a growing list of states across the country. Discover more at https://mezcalmezul.com/ and @MezcalMezul . Drink responsibly.

