Lifestyle Miami Chargers Win Battle Court Season Title

Clean Miami Beach earns $50,000 donation

MIAMI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thrilling Battle Court 13-week Spring Season came to a splashy end when the Lifestyle Miami Chargers overtook the Wall Warriors at the championship final on Friday, May 12 to ultimately win the title. The exciting closing night at the Magic City Fronton was attended by a spirited crowd including World Jai-Alai League board of directors such as NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, team owners and fellow league athletes. The Lifestyle Miami Chargers team consisted of six dynamic players known courtside as Benny, Iriondo, Iturbide, Spinner, Williams and Zulaika. The Battle Court Spring Season featured a $180,000 prize pool and earned the team's designated non-profit organization, Clean Miami Beach, a $50,000 donation.

Lifestyle Miami Chargers - Championship win Lifestyle Miami Chargers

"Congratulations to the Lifestyle Miami Chargers and to the entire Battle Court roster," said Scott Savin, chief operating officer of the World Jai-Alai League. "Spring 2023 has been a pivotal season for our league and the exceptional level of play further fuels Battle Court's growth and the sport's resurgence."

Each Battle Court team selected a local non-profit to benefit over the season. The Spring 2023 charitable organizations included the Better than Wonderful Foundation, Chapman Partnership, Clean Miami Beach, Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, and the Ron Magill Conservation Endowment. In total, the WJAL will have donated close to $70,000 as part of the league's community outreach program this season.

"We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with the World Jai-Alai League and for the chance to earn this donation," said Sophie Ringel, founder and executive director of Clean Miami Beach. "The sport of jai-alai is fun, fast and exciting and we have become great fans of the game."

Clean Miami Beach is a local non-profit dedicated to keeping the community and natural habitats free of garbage and harmful pollutants. By growing the local volunteer community, Clean Miami Beach provides a clean place and a safe environment where our beautiful wildlife can thrive.

The Fall 2023 Battle Court season will start in September. Jai-Alai, a 400-year-old sport that originated in the Basque province of Spain, has been played competitively in the United States for almost a century. The World Jai-Alai League (WJAL), the only professional American Jai-Alai league, is licensed for sports wagering in 12 states, Mexico, and the province of Ontario. The WJAL plays three days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday) at the Magic City Fronton in Miami. WJAL matches are viewable on Jai-Alai TV (www.jaialai.live), via the Jai-Alai app (downloadable on Roku, Firestick, iOS, and Google Playstore) and at www.watchjaialai.com.

About World Jai-Alai League - The World Jai-Alai League is dedicated to revamping the once renowned sport of jai-alai across the globe by modernizing gameplay, capitalizing on the exploding international sports wagering market, and delivering the sport through social media to a new generation of fans. For more information, go to www.jaialaiworld.com. The WJAL plays at the Magic City Fronton located at 450 N.W. 37th Ave. in Miami.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sandy Rodriguez

305-753-3787

[email protected]

SOURCE World Jai-Alai League