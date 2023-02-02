Lifestyle Service Tech Company Spruce Announces Expansion into Seattle

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the leading lifestyle service provider, has officially begun operations in Seattle, Washington as part of its initiative for cross country expansion to service apartment dwellers. Spruce is now providing its coveted on-demand housekeeping services to 106 new communities and over 17,000 units in the Emerald City.

"Expanding our services to the Pacific Northwest region has been a longtime goal for Spruce," said Steven Pho, CEO of Spruce. "Launching into this unique new market will not only allow us to prove our capabilities to new customers, but also give them the chance to experience apartment life with Spruce as an invaluable amenity offering. Our launch in Seattle enables us to achieve the major milestone of being available to residents from Coast to Coast."

Spruce's Seattle operations will benefit local service providers by opening new and efficient housekeeping opportunities for them, and assist property managers to hit and maintain their occupancy goals. In fact, recent research from the lifestyle services provider showed that 88% of participants agree they are more likely to renew their apartment lease if they utilize their apartment's amenities.

Jeff Duerstock, Head of Sales at Spruce said, "Seattle's unique urban culture aligns perfectly with Spruce's goals, and we are excited for the opportunities this will bring for Seattle residents, small businesses, and for us. We're looking forward to showing multifamily communities how we can make their lives easier."

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Spruce and expand our service offerings at our Seattle area communities. Spruce is giving back the gift of time by taking care of daily and weekly chores for our residents so they can focus on what matters and enjoy life with a little less on their plate." Jennifer Stone, Director of Marketing & Training Westwood Residential Companies.

About Spruce

Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The proptech company currently offers Housekeeping & Chores to residents at more than 3,100 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers can quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has close to 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Spruce Services, Inc.