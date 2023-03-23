Lifestyle Service Tech Company Spruce Crosses One Million Unit Milestone

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce , the leading lifestyle service provider to the multifamily industry, has officially crossed the One Million unit mark in terms of its national footprint.

Spruce becomes the first lifestyle services company in the multifamily industry to cross the one million unit milestone.

"Today is a historic day for our company, partners and customers," said Ben Johnson, Founder & President of Spruce. "Since our founding, we always knew that Spruce could become an invaluable amenity offering for the multifamily industry. As we celebrate our services being available in over a million multifamily units nationwide, we're grateful for the support of our industry clients who have helped us reach this point. We want to thank them for trusting us to provide high-quality services to their residents."

Spruce was founded in Houston in 2016 and shortly thereafter relocated to Austin, TX. Starting operations in just a few multifamily communities, the company has since expanded their services to over 3,500 communities in 20 markets across the US. Most recently, Spruce expanded into the Pacific Northwest, launching in Seattle in January of this year.

"While we're delighted to reach today's milestone, we're certainly not done with our expansion" said Steven Pho, CEO of Spruce. "We are actively planning to expand into multiple new cities in 2023. Our one million unit milestone and future plans for expansion would not be possible without the dedication of the local Service Providers who partner with us."

Spruce currently works with over 450 Cleaning Pros nationwide and helps local Service Providers grow their business by improving the efficiency of their operations and the quality of their services.

Jeff Duerstock, Head of Sales at Spruce said, "We've built a reputation for reliability and consistency as a trusted partner within the multifamily industry. Reaching one million units is testament to this. We are present at most of the major multifamily conferences including NAA Apartmentalize and NMHC OpTech, so we encourage multifamily owners and operators to reach out to see the difference Spruce makes for their residents."

About Spruce

Spruce is a national leader in lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers Cleaning & Chores to residents at more than 3,500 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers can quickly book services from certified, insured, and background-checked professionals. Spruce is focused on delivering the highest-quality services on-demand. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has close to 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Spruce Services, Inc.