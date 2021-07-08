Lifesum Expands Health Advisory Board to Help Reverse Disease Using Nutrition, Welcomes Forks Over Knives Stars, Drs. Alona Pulde and Matthew Lederman

Well known for their appearance in the Forks Over Knives documentary and their best-selling book, The Forks Over Knives Plan , Dr. Pulde is a family practitioner and Dr. Lederman is a board-certified Internal Medicine physician.

"Nutrition is the fuel that drives our body, mind and soul. When we optimize our food choices we not only optimize our health and well-being, but can also prevent and reverse disease while living with the vitality that allows us to thrive. Who wouldn't want that?" said Dr. Pulde.

Drs. Pulde and Lederman join existing Lifesum Health Advisory Board members Christina Meyer-Jax, MS, RDN, LDN and RYT and Andrew Zimmermann, Founder of Behavior Design Collective. Together, the Health Advisory Board will help Lifesum remain innovative and ready to meet the nutritional needs of the company's ever-growing user base. The Health Advisory Board's combined expertise enables Lifesum to improve its existing services and develop new ones to meet users where they are, provide personalized nutritional recommendations and support them through their health journey.

"Alona and I are thrilled to be partnering with Lifesum. Their team culture and visionary leadership coupled with their robust and user-friendly platform will propel our dream of bringing more health awareness and nutrition support to the masses," added Dr. Lederman.

While Dr. Pulde and Dr. Lederman advocate for a plant-based diet, they also recognize the impact lifestyle and preference have on diet and believe in meeting patients where they are to create sustainable habits. They co-authored the New York Times Bestseller Forks Over Knives Plan, Forks Over Knives Family and Keep It Simple, Keep It Whole. They most recently co-authored The Whole Foods Diet and The Whole Foods Cookbook with John Mackey, co-founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market.

