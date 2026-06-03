Lifesum Research: "TikTok Snacking" Is Disrupting Gen Z's Sleep -- And It Overtakes Stress as Top Sleep Issue

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from Lifesum, a leading healthy eating app, has revealed that nearly two-thirds of young adults are eating while scrolling TikTok in bed, with research showing that the platform has overtaken stress as the number one reported disruptor of sleep.

Almost two-thirds (60.1%) of Gen Z now snack while using TikTok in the evening — a behavior researchers call "TikTok snacking," where scrolling and eating happen simultaneously, impacting sleep quality.

Snack choices were evenly split between sweet (28.8%) and savory (28.9%) foods, suggesting evening eating is driven more by comfort than nutrition.

The findings suggest late-night routines are increasingly shaped by digital behavior, with TikTok driving combined scrolling and eating into bedtime.

TikTok overtakes stress as top reported sleep disruptor

When asked which behaviors most disrupt sleep, scrolling TikTok ranked highest (29.5%), ahead of stress and overthinking (19.4%). This suggests digital behavior is now the most immediate barrier to good sleep among young adults.

Lifesum nutritionist Victoria Strandlund said: "Sleep no longer offers a break from the day. Instead, increasing numbers of young adults are affected by modern life, shaped by screens, stress and constant stimulation. Small behavioral changes — particularly reducing late-night screen use and being mindful of nutrition — can improve sleep quality."

Sleep, mindfulness and nutrition

The research highlights the close relationship between sleep, mindfulness and nutrition — a connection underpinning Lifesum's new partnership with Calm, the leading mental health company. Together, the companies will explore how their respective strengths and insights across sleep, mindfulness and nutrition can create more connected experiences for users across both platforms.

Pets, stress and arguments disrupt sleep

Almost half (47.7%) of respondents said sleeping with pets disrupts their sleep, while more than half reported stress, overthinking or arguments regularly interfere with rest, including 14.2% almost every night.

Alcohol and caffeine disrupt sleep

More than a quarter (25.3%) said they consume alcohol within three hours of sleep almost every night, while 35.7% do so two to three nights per week. Caffeine was identified by 33.1% as the biggest sleep factor, ahead of alcohol, sugary foods and heavy meals.

Nearly half scroll nightly

Almost half (47.9%) of Gen Z and millennials scroll TikTok or other social media in bed every night, with 17.6% doing so several nights per week.

SOURCE Lifesum