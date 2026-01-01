New Lifesum data reveals the foods that fix a hangover fastest

LONDON, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and nutrition app Lifesum has unveiled its annual Hangover Nutrition Index, ranking the Top 10 countries by the nutritional quality of their go-to hangover foods. The UK and US come in last with heavy, low-fibre meals that slow recovery, while Japan tops the list with hydrating, nutrient-dense options like miso soup that help you feel better faster.

Hangover foods are driven by how our bodies crave relief. In the UK and US, many reach for greasy fry-ups because high-fat, high-calorie meals trigger feel-good signals in the brain and give a temporary energy lift. While comforting, these heavy, low-fibre dishes can worsen dehydration and digestive strain. In contrast, countries like Japan and Korea favour hydrating, nutrient-rich soups and broths that restore electrolytes, support gut health and help the body recover faster - showing that what works for short-term comfort doesn't always equal faster recovery.

Top 10 Hangover Nutritional Index

Country

Hangover meal

Calories (Avg)

Nutritional Index

 Japan

 Miso soup with rice, pickles

220

 High electrolytes, fermented foods, fibre, low fat

 Korea

 Vegetable soup with rice, kimchi

300

 Minerals, vitamins, gut-friendly probiotics

 Sweden

 Light vegetable & fish soup

350

 Lean protein, hydration, balanced macros

 Czech

 Republic

 Congee-style rice porridge

280

 Hydrating, high micronutrients, gentle on digestion

 Norway

 Fish soup with root vegetables

400

 Lean protein, steady energy, minerals

 Finland

 Light broth with whole grains

300

 Fibre, vitamins, electrolyte-rich

 Italy

 Vegetable soup with lean meats

400

 Vitamins, antioxidants, low saturated fat

 Portugal

 Seafood stew with vegetables

450

 Lean protein, minerals, hydration support

 United

 States

 Greasy fry-up

1,100

 High fat, low fibre, increases fatigue

 United

 Kingdom

 Full English breakfast

1,000

 High saturated fat, low fibre, low micronutrients

Cultural & Nutritional Insights

  • Japan (1st) – Miso soup with rice delivers electrolytes, fermented probiotics, fibre and high-quality protein.
  • United States (9th) – Greasy fry-ups are high in saturated fat and low in fibre, increasing digestive strain.
  • United Kingdom (10th) – Full English breakfast is high in fat and sodium, low in micronutrients and one of the least recovery-friendly meals.

Hangover Recovery Tips

  • Start with hydrating foods like soups, broths and fruit.
  • Combine lean protein with vegetables to support metabolic recovery.
  • Add fermented foods (e.g., kimchi, miso) for gut health.

