LONDON, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and nutrition app Lifesum has unveiled its annual Hangover Nutrition Index, ranking the Top 10 countries by the nutritional quality of their go-to hangover foods. The UK and US come in last with heavy, low-fibre meals that slow recovery, while Japan tops the list with hydrating, nutrient-dense options like miso soup that help you feel better faster.

Hangover foods are driven by how our bodies crave relief. In the UK and US, many reach for greasy fry-ups because high-fat, high-calorie meals trigger feel-good signals in the brain and give a temporary energy lift. While comforting, these heavy, low-fibre dishes can worsen dehydration and digestive strain. In contrast, countries like Japan and Korea favour hydrating, nutrient-rich soups and broths that restore electrolytes, support gut health and help the body recover faster - showing that what works for short-term comfort doesn't always equal faster recovery.

Top 10 Hangover Nutritional Index

Country Hangover meal Calories (Avg) Nutritional Index Japan Miso soup with rice, pickles 220 High electrolytes, fermented foods, fibre, low fat Korea Vegetable soup with rice, kimchi 300 Minerals, vitamins, gut-friendly probiotics Sweden Light vegetable & fish soup 350 Lean protein, hydration, balanced macros Czech Republic Congee-style rice porridge 280 Hydrating, high micronutrients, gentle on digestion Norway Fish soup with root vegetables 400 Lean protein, steady energy, minerals Finland Light broth with whole grains 300 Fibre, vitamins, electrolyte-rich Italy Vegetable soup with lean meats 400 Vitamins, antioxidants, low saturated fat Portugal Seafood stew with vegetables 450 Lean protein, minerals, hydration support United States Greasy fry-up 1,100 High fat, low fibre, increases fatigue United Kingdom Full English breakfast 1,000 High saturated fat, low fibre, low micronutrients

Cultural & Nutritional Insights

Japan (1st) – Miso soup with rice delivers electrolytes, fermented probiotics, fibre and high-quality protein.

– Miso soup with rice delivers electrolytes, fermented probiotics, fibre and high-quality protein. United States (9th) – Greasy fry-ups are high in saturated fat and low in fibre, increasing digestive strain.

– Greasy fry-ups are high in saturated fat and low in fibre, increasing digestive strain. United Kingdom (10th) – Full English breakfast is high in fat and sodium, low in micronutrients and one of the least recovery-friendly meals.





Hangover Recovery Tips

Start with hydrating foods like soups, broths and fruit.

Combine lean protein with vegetables to support metabolic recovery.

Add fermented foods (e.g., kimchi, miso) for gut health.

SOURCE Lifesum