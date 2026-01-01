New Lifesum data reveals the foods that fix a hangover fastest
Jan 01, 2026, 04:00 ET
LONDON, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and nutrition app Lifesum has unveiled its annual Hangover Nutrition Index, ranking the Top 10 countries by the nutritional quality of their go-to hangover foods. The UK and US come in last with heavy, low-fibre meals that slow recovery, while Japan tops the list with hydrating, nutrient-dense options like miso soup that help you feel better faster.
Hangover foods are driven by how our bodies crave relief. In the UK and US, many reach for greasy fry-ups because high-fat, high-calorie meals trigger feel-good signals in the brain and give a temporary energy lift. While comforting, these heavy, low-fibre dishes can worsen dehydration and digestive strain. In contrast, countries like Japan and Korea favour hydrating, nutrient-rich soups and broths that restore electrolytes, support gut health and help the body recover faster - showing that what works for short-term comfort doesn't always equal faster recovery.
Top 10 Hangover Nutritional Index
Country
Hangover meal
Calories (Avg)
Nutritional Index
Japan
Miso soup with rice, pickles
220
High electrolytes, fermented foods, fibre, low fat
Korea
Vegetable soup with rice, kimchi
300
Minerals, vitamins, gut-friendly probiotics
Sweden
Light vegetable & fish soup
350
Lean protein, hydration, balanced macros
Czech
Republic
Congee-style rice porridge
280
Hydrating, high micronutrients, gentle on digestion
Norway
Fish soup with root vegetables
400
Lean protein, steady energy, minerals
Finland
Light broth with whole grains
300
Fibre, vitamins, electrolyte-rich
Italy
Vegetable soup with lean meats
400
Vitamins, antioxidants, low saturated fat
Portugal
Seafood stew with vegetables
450
Lean protein, minerals, hydration support
United
States
Greasy fry-up
1,100
High fat, low fibre, increases fatigue
United
Kingdom
Full English breakfast
1,000
High saturated fat, low fibre, low micronutrients
Cultural & Nutritional Insights
- Japan (1st) – Miso soup with rice delivers electrolytes, fermented probiotics, fibre and high-quality protein.
- United States (9th) – Greasy fry-ups are high in saturated fat and low in fibre, increasing digestive strain.
- United Kingdom (10th) – Full English breakfast is high in fat and sodium, low in micronutrients and one of the least recovery-friendly meals.
Hangover Recovery Tips
- Start with hydrating foods like soups, broths and fruit.
- Combine lean protein with vegetables to support metabolic recovery.
- Add fermented foods (e.g., kimchi, miso) for gut health.
