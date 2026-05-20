LifeVac Marks 10-Year Anniversary of Its First Life-Saving

NESCONSET, N.Y., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the innovative airway clearance device designed to assist in choking emergencies, proudly celebrates the 10-year anniversary of its first recorded life saved — a milestone that marks a decade of hope, perseverance, and lives rescued.

The journey began over a decade ago when inventor Arthur Lih created the LifeVac device in his garage, driven by a deeply personal mission to protect his daughter, Jackie, and others from the devastating reality of choking. What started as a father's determination has since grown into a global movement.

LifeVac device

In 2016, LifeVac recorded its first documented save in the United Kingdom. In a remarkable and meaningful coincidence, the life-saving device was used by a nurse named Jackie, a moment the LifeVac community has come to recognize as a profound "god wink," symbolizing purpose, connection, and the beginning of something extraordinary.

In its early years, adoption was slow, with only a handful of reported saves. But through unwavering commitment, education, and advocacy, LifeVac has expanded its reach dramatically. Today, the device is credited with saving close to 6,000 lives worldwide.

"This milestone represents far more than numbers, it represents families kept whole, children given a future, and second chances that would not have been possible otherwise," said Founder, Arthur Lih. "What began as a simple idea to protect my daughter has become a mission embraced by a passionate and dedicated team committed to saving lives across the globe."

LifeVac is designed as a non-invasive, easy-to-use device intended for use when standard choking protocols have been followed without success. Its growing presence in homes, schools, restaurants, and healthcare settings reflects increasing awareness around the importance of preparedness in choking emergencies.

As LifeVac commemorates this 10-year milestone, the company honors the first responders, healthcare professionals, caregivers, and everyday individuals who have used the device to save lives — as well as the families who have shared their powerful stories.

"This anniversary is a testament to what can happen when innovation meets purpose," added LifeVac Founder, Arthur Lih. "It reflects the dedication of an extraordinary team and a global community united by one goal: saving lives."

Looking ahead, LifeVac remains committed to expanding access, increasing awareness, and continuing its mission to ensure that no life is lost to choking when a solution is within reach.

About LifeVac

LifeVac is first in class and the only FDA authorized suction anti-coking device for second line treatment. With thousands of lives saved globally, LifeVac continues to lead the way in advancing safety, awareness, and preparedness.

Media Contact: Laura Bonelli, 516-659-4122

SOURCE LifeVac