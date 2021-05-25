LifeVac Partners with New York State PTA

NESCONSET, N.Y., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the revolutionary airway clearance device (ACD), recently announced a partnership with the New York State PTA as a part of its new Strategic Alliance program.

Airway Clearance Device

"The goal is to continue to raise awareness about the dangers of choking and what to do in a choking emergency to those that are statistically most vulnerable." Said Arthur Lih, CEO and Founder of LifeVac. "One child chokes to death every five days in the United States. Partnering with the NYS PTA will empower the parents of school aged children to ensure all schools in New York are prepared to respond to choking events using all available tools, including LifeVac." said Lih. "We are excited about the alliance program and look forward to working with PTA groups all over the state."

NYS PTA Executive Director, Kyle Belokopitsky offered, "As an EMT and a twice choking victim myself, I know that the Heimlich Maneuver doesn't always work. We will be providing videos, available to all of our members, that detail LifeVac and how it can be a game changer in a choking emergency."

Link to partnership announcement - https://youtu.be/nHFz-B4_Vsk

About NYS PTA| www.nyspta.org

NYS PTA is one of the oldest and largest child advocacy associations in New York State, established in 1897 to make every child's potential a reality. With nearly 300,000 members in New York State, PTA is a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for the education and well-being of every child. To learn more about NYS PTA, please visit www.nyspta.org .

About LifeVac - LifeVac is a non-invasive, non-powered, portable (ACD) airway clearance device developed to clear an airway obstruction from a victim in a choking related emergency. For more information or to learn about LifeVac success stories visit www.lifevac.net SAVE A LIFE

Media Contact:

Heidi Felix

[email protected]

877-LIFEVAC

SOURCE LifeVac LLC

Related Links

http://www.lifevac.net

