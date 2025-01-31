LifeVac Teams Up with Colonel Christopher J. Douglas, USMC (Ret.) to Advocate for Veterans' Safety

NESCONSET, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the revolutionary choking rescue device, is proud to announce its collaboration with Retired Marine Colonel Christopher J. Douglas, a dedicated advocate for veteran safety. Colonel Douglas has taken on the role of mission representative, passionately advocating to ensure that our veterans have access to essential life-saving tools like LifeVac.

Colonel Douglas, a decorated United States Marine with a long history of service, is committed to providing veterans with the tools they need in critical moments. "My concern stems from the reality that, despite its proven efficacy and inclusion as an option in the American Red Cross Guidelines, LifeVac remains underutilized in settings where it could save lives. This is critical in veteran care facilities, where those who have given the most for our country deserve every possible resource to ensure their safety." -Colonel Christopher J. Douglas.

"Veterans have made sacrifices most Americans can't imagine," said LifeVac inventor Arthur Lih. "It's unacceptable that in a choking emergency, they might not have access to a device like LifeVac. We owe it to them to do better."

LifeVac is a non-invasive, easy-to-use choking rescue device designed to provide peace of mind for individuals and families. With over 3,400 lives saved worldwide, LifeVac has proven to be a reliable tool in preventing choking deaths. With Colonel Douglas leading this mission, LifeVac aims to ensure every veteran has access to this vital device.

Together, LifeVac and Colonel Douglas are calling on organizations, veteran care facilities, and policymakers to act. By equipping these facilities with LifeVac, we can help protect those who have protected us.

Let's come together to honor their service and sacrifice by providing them with the tools they need when they need them most.

For more information about LifeVac and how to equip your home or community, please visit www.lifevac.net .

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

