LifeWave Announces National Casting Call to Appear with William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, and Jonathan Frakes

The contest, titled "Boldly Go from Fan to Co-Star," will select two winners—one for each episode—to participate as extras in the productions, which will be filmed at LifeWave headquarters in Draper, Utah the week of May 13, 2026. The casting call is open to individuals across the United States, with no professional acting experience required. Anyone with an interest in the project is encouraged to apply.

Applications opened April 6 and run through April 28, 2026, with winners announced between April 29 and May 2.

"What better way to show off our multi-million-dollar sci-fi Welcome Center than with people from the future" said LifeWave Founder & CEO, David Schmidt. "We are incredibly blessed to be able to invite our community to share the screen with William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, and Jonathan Frakes in The World's Oldest Intern series and be part of a creative, innovative project that embodies how LifeWave is sharing our light globally."

How to apply:

Go to www.theworldsoldestintern.com Register as an applicant. Submit a 15-30 second video explaining why you believe you should be an extra in World's Oldest Intern the series. Follow LifeWave's social page to see winner announcements and more details.

Instagram: @lifewaveofficial

Facebook: LifeWave Corporate

How winners are selected:

Winners will be selected by a LifeWave-appointed committee based on the submitted video entries, with a focus on creativity, originality, and on-camera presence. The selection process will also consider each entrant's ability to engage and authentically connect with the opportunity.

Selected winners will receive:

A role as an extra in either episode two or three in The World's Oldest Intern series

series Travel and accommodations to LifeWave headquarters

A behind-the-scenes filming experience with the cast and production team

About LifeWave

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people from all over access the body's natural energy and regenerative abilities through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source. For more information, visit www.lifewave.com.

Media Contact

Jenn Jimenez

Dunn Pellier Media

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeWave