LifeWave's "Code of Creation" Film Wins Two Telly Awards

DRAPER, Utah, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave® , a global leader in wellness technology, announced that its documentary film "Code of Creation" has received two Silver Telly Awards as part of the 47th Annual Telly Awards program announced in New York City. Established in 1979, the Telly Awards are highly prestigious in the video and television industry and are judged by leaders from top media, production, and entertainment organizations worldwide.

Award-winning documentary "Code of Creation" receives two Silver Telly Awards, further highlighting its impact on conversations around health, consciousness, and human performance.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mikki Willis, "Code of Creation" blends scientific inquiry with cinematic storytelling as it follows LifeWave Founder & CEO David Schmidt alongside a team of scientists exploring biological, mathematical, and natural patterns connected to human potential and wellness. The documentary examines discoveries that challenge conventional perspectives and inspire new conversations around health, consciousness, and human performance.

The recognition comes shortly after the film's premiere at the Beverly Hills Film Festival at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, further elevating the documentary's international profile.

These two Telly Awards reflect growing acclaim for "Code of Creation's" storytelling, production quality, and thought-provoking exploration of science and human potential.

About LifeWave:

Founded in 2004, LifeWave is a global life technology company known for its patented, non-transdermal patches and expanding portfolio of wellness innovations. With product distribution in over 100 countries, LifeWave is dedicated to helping people from all over access the body's natural energy and regenerative abilities through science-based technologies that support wellness at the source. For more information, visit: www.lifewave.com.

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SOURCE LifeWave