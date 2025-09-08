Lifeway Foods Announces Muscle Mates™: A Breakthrough Functional Beverage with Creatine, Protein and Probiotics Disrupting the Fitness Nutrition Category

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, is proud to announce Muscle Mates™, an innovative, ready-to-drink functional beverage that pairs 20 grams of protein with 5 grams of creatine and Lifeway's 12 live and active probiotic cultures. Set to hit shelves in grocery stores, fitness centers and select retailers nationwide by year-end, Muscle Mates™ is poised to satisfy growing consumer demand for performance-driven, wellness-conscious products.

Lifeway Muscle Mates™

Triple-Benefit Performance Meets Research-Backed Nutrition

Lifeway Muscle Mates™ delivers a powerful trifecta:

Protein – builds and repairs muscle

Creatine – enhances strength, endurance, recovery and cognitive performance

Probiotics – support gut health and digestion

Creatine has evolved from a niche supplement into a versatile super-nutrient with a wide spectrum of benefits. Recent research has focused on potential benefits for heart health, mental health and Alzheimer's patients. It remains one of the most affordable options available, with decades of scientific research backing its safety and effectiveness.

Exploding Demand, Expanding Demographics

Grand View Research estimated the global creatine supplements market size at 1.11 billion in 2024, with North America as the largest market. Business Insider reports that creatine sales surged 300% at The Vitamin Shoppe from 2019 to 2024, with women now accounting for about 21% of the retailer's creatine shoppers.

Lifeway Meets the Moment

"Muscle Mates™ is an exciting step forward in functional nutrition," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Our goal is to bring together the best of performance and wellness by offering support for strength, recovery, focus and gut health in one convenient and great-tasting format. We see opportunities to serve a wide range of consumers, from athletes and fitness enthusiasts to those simply looking to support their overall well-being. I am particularly eager to highlight creatine's emerging relevance for women, as more are exploring its potential role in energy, performance and healthy aging."

Flavors & Availability

Muscle Mates™ is lactose-free and powered by Lifeway's signature kefir cultures. Launch flavors include Mixed Berry, Strawberry Banana and Vanilla, each crafted to be smooth, satisfying and full of flavor. Every 8oz bottle is portable and protein packed, making it the perfect choice for fueling up before a workout, recovering afterward or supporting strength and gut health anytime. Muscle Mates™ is expected to begin shipping to retailers nationwide in Q4, with new flavors and formats currently in development.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

