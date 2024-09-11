Lifeway Foods® Announces New Kefir Distribution in South Africa

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. manufacturer of kefir and fermented probiotic products, announced today the brand's first expansion of kefir distribution in the South African market. The offering of Lifeway Kefir and ProBugs, exported from the United States, is currently shipping and available on shelves now. The retailers will be a mix of independent and health food stores, along with limited initial placements at established chains such as Pick n Pay and Shoprite.

"We are excited to introduce the U.S. kefir leader to consumers in South Africa," said Lifeway President and CEO Julie Smolyansky. "Lifeway is taking a thoughtful approach to global expansion and seeking out markets that are primed for success and cann be accessed without major capital investment. The trends around cultured dairy drinkables have never been better, and I look forward to strategically building the Lifeway business worldwide."

According to Global Market Insights, the global kefir market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.3% and reach $4.9 billion USD by 2032.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold in the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa and France.

