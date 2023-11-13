Lifeway Foods® Announces Record Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Net sales increase 7.2% year-over-year to $40.9 million; 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

730 basis points of year-over-year gross profit margin expansion

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"I am excited to announce that our strong momentum continued in the third quarter as we once again set a Company record on the topline, and delivered robust, year-over-year gross profit margin expansion of 730 basis points," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Net sales were up 7.2%, marking our 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, and continued to be driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir. This growth is particularly impressive as we lapped an exceptional third quarter of 2022, illustrating both the loyalty of our customers, who have maintained their dedication to our premium, healthy offerings in light of inflation-justified price increases last year, as well as the success of our strategic investments in capturing incremental consumers seeking better-for-you offerings at a great value. Additionally, our proactive operating discipline and favorable milk pricing helped achieve vastly improved year-over-year profitability alongside the heightened sales, a testament to the execution by the whole Lifeway team. Looking ahead, we will continue to assess further distribution opportunities and pursue additional brand exposure for our core Lifeway kefir products and farmer cheese. This was an amazing start to the second half of 2023, and I want to thank the Lifeway team, our customers and retail partners for helping us deliver yet another quarter of record revenue."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales were $40.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million or 7.2% from the same period of 2022. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of Lifeway branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 27.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 19.9% in the same period of 2022. The 730 basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 14.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 16.4% in the same period of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $3.4 million or $0.23 per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $1.0 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast
A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.govhttp://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

Media:
Derek Miller 
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected] 

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(In thousands)









September 30,

2023

December 31,


(Unaudited)

2022

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,632

$

4,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts &
allowances of $1,430 and $1,820 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022
respectively

13,095


11,414

Inventories, net

9,321


9,631

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,621


1,445

Refundable income taxes

260


44

Total current assets

36,929


26,978









Property, plant and equipment, net

22,285


20,905

Operating lease right-of-use asset

203


174

Goodwill

11,704


11,704

Intangible assets, net

7,033


7,438

Other assets

1,900


1,800

Total assets

$

80,054

$

68,999









Current liabilities







Current portion of note payable

$

1,250

$

1,250

Accounts payable

9,102


7,979

Accrued expenses

5,555


3,813

Accrued income taxes

500



Total current liabilities

16,407


13,042

Line of credit

2,777


2,777

Note payable

1,731


2,477

Operating lease liabilities

130


104

Deferred income taxes, net

3,029


3,029

Total liabilities

24,074


21,429









Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)














Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022





Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691
and 14,645 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,
respectively

6,509


6,509

Paid-in capital

4,338


3,624

Treasury stock, at cost

(16,695)


(16,993)

Retained earnings

61,828


54,430

Total stockholders' equity

55,980


47,570









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

80,054

$

68,999

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine months Ended

September 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022













Net sales

$

40,896

$

38,140

$

118,030

$

105,730

















Cost of goods sold

29,099


29,962


85,428


85,032

Depreciation expense

654


590


1,953


1,833

Total cost of goods sold

29,753


30,552


87,381


86,865

















Gross profit

11,143


7,588


30,649


18,865

















Selling expenses

2,884


2,843


8,974


8,527

General and administrative

3,085


3,415


10,028


9,546

Amortization expense

135


135


405


405

Total operating expenses

6,104


6,393


19,407


18,478

















Income from operations

5,039


1,195


11,242


387

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(109)


(77)


(322)


(171)

Gain on sale of property and equipment







33



Other (expense) income, net

(1)


(5)


(1)


(10)

Total other income (expense)

(110)


(82)


(290)


(181)

















Income before provision for income taxes

4,929


1,113


10,952


206

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,517


130


3,554


(2)

















Net income

$

3,412

$

983

$

7,398

$

208

















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.23

$

0.06

$

0.50

$

0.01

Diluted

$

0.23

$

0.06

$

0.49

$

0.01

















Weighted average common shares:















Basic

14,677


15,490


14,659


15,462

Diluted

15,101


15,848


15,063


15,759

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)









Nine months ended September 30,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

7,398

$

208

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:







Depreciation and amortization

2,358


2,238

Stock-based compensation

1,078


755

Non-cash interest expense

5


5

Bad debt expense

2



Deferred revenue




(23)

Gain on sale of equipment

(33)



(Increase) decrease in operating assets:







Accounts receivable

(1,683)


(1,576)

Inventories

310


(907)

Refundable income taxes

(216)


(309)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(176)


(115)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:







Accounts payable

928


3,085

Accrued expenses

1,673


1,003

Accrued income taxes

500


(725)

Net cash provided by operating activities

12,144


3,639









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(3,146)


(2,609)

Proceeds from sales of equipment

40



Acquisition, net of cash acquired




(580)

Purchase of investments

(100)



Net cash used in investing activities

(3,206)


(3,189)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of note payable

(750)


(750)

Net cash used in financing activities

(750)


(750)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,188


(300)









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

4,444


9,233









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

12,632

$

8,933









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

3,270

$

640

Cash paid for interest

$

343

$

158









Non-cash investing activities







Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$

194

$

250

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$

86

$

19

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

