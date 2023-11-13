Lifeway Foods® Announces Record Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

Net sales increase 7.2% year-over-year to $40.9 million; 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year net sales growth

730 basis points of year-over-year gross profit margin expansion

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"I am excited to announce that our strong momentum continued in the third quarter as we once again set a Company record on the topline, and delivered robust, year-over-year gross profit margin expansion of 730 basis points," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "Net sales were up 7.2%, marking our 16th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth, and continued to be driven by volume growth in our flagship Lifeway drinkable kefir. This growth is particularly impressive as we lapped an exceptional third quarter of 2022, illustrating both the loyalty of our customers, who have maintained their dedication to our premium, healthy offerings in light of inflation-justified price increases last year, as well as the success of our strategic investments in capturing incremental consumers seeking better-for-you offerings at a great value. Additionally, our proactive operating discipline and favorable milk pricing helped achieve vastly improved year-over-year profitability alongside the heightened sales, a testament to the execution by the whole Lifeway team. Looking ahead, we will continue to assess further distribution opportunities and pursue additional brand exposure for our core Lifeway kefir products and farmer cheese. This was an amazing start to the second half of 2023, and I want to thank the Lifeway team, our customers and retail partners for helping us deliver yet another quarter of record revenue."

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Net sales were $40.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.8 million or 7.2% from the same period of 2022. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of Lifeway branded drinkable kefir, and to a lesser extent the impact of price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 27.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 19.9% in the same period of 2022. The 730 basis point increase versus the prior year was primarily due to the higher volumes of Lifeway branded products and the favorable impact of milk pricing, and to a lesser extent the price increases implemented during the fourth quarter of 2022 and decreased transportation costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 14.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 16.4% in the same period of 2022.

The Company reported net income of $3.4 million or $0.23 per basic and diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to net income of $1.0 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted common share during the same period in 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast

A pre-recorded conference call and webcast with Julie Smolyansky discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/ and will also be available for replay.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (In thousands)

















September 30, 2023



December 31,





(Unaudited)



2022

Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 12,632



$ 4,444

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts and discounts &

allowances of $1,430 and $1,820 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

respectively



13,095





11,414

Inventories, net



9,321





9,631

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,621





1,445

Refundable income taxes



260





44

Total current assets



36,929





26,978



















Property, plant and equipment, net



22,285





20,905

Operating lease right-of-use asset



203





174

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



7,033





7,438

Other assets



1,900





1,800

Total assets

$ 80,054



$ 68,999



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ 1,250



$ 1,250

Accounts payable



9,102





7,979

Accrued expenses



5,555





3,813

Accrued income taxes



500





–

Total current liabilities



16,407





13,042

Line of credit



2,777





2,777

Note payable



1,731





2,477

Operating lease liabilities



130





104

Deferred income taxes, net



3,029





3,029

Total liabilities



24,074





21,429



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)



–





–



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding

at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,691

and 14,645 outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022,

respectively



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



4,338





3,624

Treasury stock, at cost



(16,695)





(16,993)

Retained earnings



61,828





54,430

Total stockholders' equity



55,980





47,570



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 80,054



$ 68,999



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)





























Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine months Ended September 30,





2023



2022



2023



2022



























Net sales

$ 40,896



$ 38,140



$ 118,030



$ 105,730



































Cost of goods sold



29,099





29,962





85,428





85,032

Depreciation expense



654





590





1,953





1,833

Total cost of goods sold



29,753





30,552





87,381





86,865



































Gross profit



11,143





7,588





30,649





18,865



































Selling expenses



2,884





2,843





8,974





8,527

General and administrative



3,085





3,415





10,028





9,546

Amortization expense



135





135





405





405

Total operating expenses



6,104





6,393





19,407





18,478



































Income from operations



5,039





1,195





11,242





387



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(109)





(77)





(322)





(171)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



–





–





33





–

Other (expense) income, net



(1)





(5)





(1)





(10)

Total other income (expense)



(110)





(82)





(290)





(181)



































Income before provision for income taxes



4,929





1,113





10,952





206



































Provision (benefit) for income taxes



1,517





130





3,554





(2)



































Net income

$ 3,412



$ 983



$ 7,398



$ 208



































Earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.23



$ 0.06



$ 0.50



$ 0.01

Diluted

$ 0.23



$ 0.06



$ 0.49



$ 0.01



































Weighted average common shares:































Basic



14,677





15,490





14,659





15,462

Diluted



15,101





15,848





15,063





15,759



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)

















Nine months ended September 30,





2023



2022

Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 7,398



$ 208

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



2,358





2,238

Stock-based compensation



1,078





755

Non-cash interest expense



5





5

Bad debt expense



2





–

Deferred revenue



–





(23)

Gain on sale of equipment



(33)





–

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



(1,683)





(1,576)

Inventories



310





(907)

Refundable income taxes



(216)





(309)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(176)





(115)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



928





3,085

Accrued expenses



1,673





1,003

Accrued income taxes



500





(725)

Net cash provided by operating activities



12,144





3,639



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(3,146)





(2,609)

Proceeds from sales of equipment



40





–

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



–





(580)

Purchase of investments



(100)





–

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,206)





(3,189)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of note payable



(750)





(750)

Net cash used in financing activities



(750)





(750)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



8,188





(300)



















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



4,444





9,233



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 12,632



$ 8,933



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 3,270



$ 640

Cash paid for interest

$ 343



$ 158



















Non-cash investing activities















Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$ 194



$ 250

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ 86



$ 19



