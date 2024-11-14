Lifeway Foods® Announces Strong Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Year-to-date net sales of $139.9 million; up 18.5% year-over-year

Heightened interest in probiotic foods with bioavailable nutrients drives volume growth of Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese

20th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Year-to-date gross profit margin increased to 26.2%

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I'm thrilled to announce our 20th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, marking an impressive 5 consecutive years' worth of quarterly growth for Lifeway on the topline," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "We continued this record year by delivering our second largest quarter ever with $46.1 million in net sales, up double-digits year-over-year, driven by the continued volume growth of our flagship drinkable Lifeway Kefir. We also saw growth in our cheese category, as our strategic sales investments have capitalized on the increasing consumer interest in soft cheese products, such as our Lifeway Farmer Cheese. Our effective sales and marketing investments continue to create demand, drive trial and accelerate velocities in our core offerings, as evidenced by our remarkable, volume-led results. Recently, our strawberry banana flavor of Lifeway Kefir gained placement at select locations of our largest retail customer, with an estimated total of 1,000 stores once resets are complete in the fourth quarter. We also anticipate that our ProBugs will gain incremental distribution at around 260 stores with a regional retailer in December, and our Farmer Cheese will gain placement with a large national retailer in an estimated 1400 stores by the end of the first quarter of 2025. We will continue to strategically evaluate opportunities to elevate the exposure of our core Lifeway offerings. Interest in protein-rich foods with probiotics and bioavailable nutrients like Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese is higher than ever, and we believe that, in our 38-year history, our trajectory has never been stronger."

Smolyansky continued, "The strong third quarter performance extends our track record of execution on our growth plan to consolidate our market leading position. Compared to the same period 5 years ago, the year we initiated our Lifeway 2.0 Strategic Growth Plan, our year-to-date net sales and gross profit have grown by 98.4% and 115.3%, respectively, which has led to substantial shareholder value creation. We continued to deprioritize private label manufacturing during the quarter, focusing on our branded products to protect Lifeway's category dominance and visibility, streamline operations and further improve margins. As we continue to ship higher volumes of our Lifeway branded products, we will continue to realize manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption, driving operating leverage across the business. The whole Lifeway team has contributed to our strong operational execution. We are on pace for record-breaking net sales in 2024, and I believe we are poised to continue this excellent momentum into the fourth quarter and 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales were $46.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $5.2 million or 12.7% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 25.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $3.0 million or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

Net sales were $139.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $21.9 million or 18.5% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 26.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an improvement when compared to the same period in 2023, due to the higher volumes of our branded products, which provided manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $9.2 million or $0.62 per basic and $0.60 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.50 per basic and $0.49 per diluted common share during the same period in 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast

A webcast with Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, Lifeway's outlook, expected manufacturing efficiencies and fixed cost absorption, expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, future business strategy and objectives and expected shipping to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (In thousands)















September 30, 2024

December 31,



(Unaudited)

2023 Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 20,558



$ 13,198

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of $1,320 and $1,270 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively



13,495





13,875

Inventories, net



8,441





9,104

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,893





2,019

Refundable income taxes



379





–

Total current assets



44,766





38,196



















Property, plant and equipment, net



26,310





22,764

Operating lease right-of-use asset



136





192

Goodwill



11,704





11,704

Intangible assets, net



6,493





6,898

Other assets



1,900





1,900

Total assets

$ 91,309



$ 81,654



















Current liabilities















Current portion of note payable

$ –



$ 1,250

Accounts payable



11,117





9,976

Accrued expenses



5,589





4,916

Accrued income taxes



–





474

Total current liabilities



16,706





16,616

Note payable



–





1,483

Operating lease liabilities



79





118

Deferred income taxes, net



3,001





3,001

Total liabilities



19,786





21,218



















Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)

































Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



–





–

Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,816 and 14,691 outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively



6,509





6,509

Paid-in capital



5,915





4,825

Treasury stock, at cost



(15,883)





(16,695)

Retained earnings



74,982





65,797

Total stockholders' equity



71,523





60,436



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 91,309



$ 81,654



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine months Ended September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Net sales

$ 46,095



$ 40,896



$ 139,886



$ 118,030



































Cost of goods sold



33,508





29,099





101,127





85,428

Depreciation expense



720





654





2,082





1,953

Total cost of goods sold



34,228





29,753





103,209





87,381



































Gross profit



11,867





11,143





36,677





30,649



































Selling expense



3,979





2,884





11,256





8,974

General and administrative expense



3,564





3,085





11,877





10,028

Amortization expense



135





135





405





405

Total operating expenses



7,678





6,104





23,538





19,407



































Income from operations



4,189





5,039





13,139





11,242



































Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(4)





(109)





(102)





(322)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



3





–





3





33

Other income (expense), net



138





(1)





153





(1)

Total other income (expense)



137





(110)





54





(290)



































Income before provision for income taxes



4,326





4,929





13,193





10,952



































Provision for income taxes



1,350





1,517





4,008





3,554



































Net income

$ 2,976



$ 3,412



$ 9,185



$ 7,398



































Net earnings per common share:































Basic

$ 0.20



$ 0.23



$ 0.62



$ 0.50

Diluted

$ 0.19



$ 0.23



$ 0.60



$ 0.49



































Weighted average common shares outstanding:































Basic



14,801





14,677





14,740





14,659

Diluted



15,265





15,101





15,194





15,063



LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)















Nine months ended September 30,



2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

$ 9,185



$ 7,398

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:















Depreciation and amortization



2,487





2,358

Stock-based compensation



1,898





1,078

Non-cash interest expense



17





5

Bad debt expense



–





2

Gain on sale of equipment



(3)





(33)

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:















Accounts receivable



379





(1,683)

Inventories



663





310

Refundable income taxes



(379)





(216)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



125





(176)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:















Accounts payable



949





928

Accrued expenses



694





1,673

Accrued income taxes



(474)





500

Net cash provided by operating activities



15,541





12,144



















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(5,445)





(3,146)

Proceeds from sales or equipment



14





40

Purchase of investments



–





(100)

Net cash used in investing activities



(5,431)





(3,206)



















Cash flows from financing activities:















Repayment of note payable



(2,750)





(750)

Net cash used in financing activities



(2,750)





(750)



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



7,360





8,188



















Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



13,198





4,444



















Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$ 20,558



$ 12,632



















Supplemental cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$ 4,861



$ 3,270

Cash paid for interest

$ 95



$ 343



















Non-cash investing activities















Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$ 331



$ 194

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$ –



$ 86



