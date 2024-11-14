Lifeway Foods® Announces Strong Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nov 14, 2024, 09:00 ET

Year-to-date net sales of $139.9 million; up 18.5% year-over-year

Heightened interest in probiotic foods with bioavailable nutrients drives volume growth of Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese

20th consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth

Year-to-date gross profit margin increased to 26.2%

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"I'm thrilled to announce our 20th consecutive quarter of net sales growth, marking an impressive 5 consecutive years' worth of quarterly growth for Lifeway on the topline," commented Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lifeway Foods. "We continued this record year by delivering our second largest quarter ever with $46.1 million in net sales, up double-digits year-over-year, driven by the continued volume growth of our flagship drinkable Lifeway Kefir. We also saw growth in our cheese category, as our strategic sales investments have capitalized on the increasing consumer interest in soft cheese products, such as our Lifeway Farmer Cheese. Our effective sales and marketing investments continue to create demand, drive trial and accelerate velocities in our core offerings, as evidenced by our remarkable, volume-led results. Recently, our strawberry banana flavor of Lifeway Kefir gained placement at select locations of our largest retail customer, with an estimated total of 1,000 stores once resets are complete in the fourth quarter. We also anticipate that our ProBugs will gain incremental distribution at around 260 stores with a regional retailer in December, and our Farmer Cheese will gain placement with a large national retailer in an estimated 1400 stores by the end of the first quarter of 2025. We will continue to strategically evaluate opportunities to elevate the exposure of our core Lifeway offerings. Interest in protein-rich foods with probiotics and bioavailable nutrients like Lifeway Kefir and Farmer Cheese is higher than ever, and we believe that, in our 38-year history, our trajectory has never been stronger."

Smolyansky continued, "The strong third quarter performance extends our track record of execution on our growth plan to consolidate our market leading position. Compared to the same period 5 years ago, the year we initiated our Lifeway 2.0 Strategic Growth Plan, our year-to-date net sales and gross profit have grown by 98.4% and 115.3%, respectively, which has led to substantial shareholder value creation. We continued to deprioritize private label manufacturing during the quarter, focusing on our branded products to protect Lifeway's category dominance and visibility, streamline operations and further improve margins. As we continue to ship higher volumes of our Lifeway branded products, we will continue to realize manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption, driving operating leverage across the business. The whole Lifeway team has contributed to our strong operational execution. We are on pace for record-breaking net sales in 2024, and I believe we are poised to continue this excellent momentum into the fourth quarter and 2025."

Third Quarter 2024 Results

Net sales were $46.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $5.2 million or 12.7% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 25.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $3.0 million or $0.20 per basic and $0.19 per diluted common share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Year-to-Date 2024 Results

Net sales were $139.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $21.9 million or 18.5% from the same period in 2023. The net sales increase was primarily driven by higher volumes of our branded drinkable kefir.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 26.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, an improvement when compared to the same period in 2023, due to the higher volumes of our branded products, which provided manufacturing efficiencies and favorable fixed cost absorption.

Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales were 16.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

The Company reported net income of $9.2 million or $0.62 per basic and $0.60 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.50 per basic and $0.49 per diluted common share during the same period in 2023.

Conference Call and Webcast
A webcast with Lifeway's President and Chief Executive Officer discussing these results with additional comments and details is available through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at https://lifewaykefir.com/webinars-reports/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, Lifeway's outlook, expected manufacturing efficiencies and fixed cost absorption, expectations regarding future operating and financial performance, future business strategy and objectives and expected shipping to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "will," "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances beyond Lifeway's control. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.govhttp://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Lifeway expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or new information), except as required by law.

Media:
Derek Miller 
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: [email protected] 

General inquiries:
Lifeway Foods, Inc.
Phone: 847-967-1010
Email: [email protected]

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

(In thousands)








September 30, 2024

December 31,


(Unaudited)

2023

Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

20,558

$

13,198

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses and discounts & allowances of $1,320 and $1,270 at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively

13,495


13,875

Inventories, net

8,441


9,104

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,893


2,019

Refundable income taxes

379



Total current assets

44,766


38,196









Property, plant and equipment, net

26,310


22,764

Operating lease right-of-use asset

136


192

Goodwill

11,704


11,704

Intangible assets, net

6,493


6,898

Other assets

1,900


1,900

Total assets

$

91,309

$

81,654









Current liabilities







Current portion of note payable

$



$

1,250

Accounts payable

11,117


9,976

Accrued expenses

5,589


4,916

Accrued income taxes




474

Total current liabilities

16,706


16,616

Note payable




1,483

Operating lease liabilities

79


118

Deferred income taxes, net

3,001


3,001

Total liabilities

19,786


21,218









Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)
















Stockholders' equity







Preferred stock, no par value; 2,500 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023





Common stock, no par value; 40,000 shares authorized; 17,274 shares issued; 14,816 and 14,691 outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

6,509


6,509

Paid-in capital

5,915


4,825

Treasury stock, at cost

(15,883)


(16,695)

Retained earnings

74,982


65,797

Total stockholders' equity

71,523


60,436









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

91,309

$

81,654

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine months Ended

September 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023









Net sales

$

46,095

$

40,896

$

139,886

$

118,030

















Cost of goods sold

33,508


29,099


101,127


85,428

Depreciation expense

720


654


2,082


1,953

Total cost of goods sold

34,228


29,753


103,209


87,381

















Gross profit

11,867


11,143


36,677


30,649

















Selling expense

3,979


2,884


11,256


8,974

General and administrative expense

3,564


3,085


11,877


10,028

Amortization expense

135


135


405


405

Total operating expenses

7,678


6,104


23,538


19,407

















Income from operations

4,189


5,039


13,139


11,242

















Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(4)


(109)


(102)


(322)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

3





3


33

Other income (expense), net

138


(1)


153


(1)

Total other income (expense)

137


(110)


54


(290)

















Income before provision for income taxes

4,326


4,929


13,193


10,952

















Provision for income taxes

1,350


1,517


4,008


3,554

















Net income

$

2,976

$

3,412

$

9,185

$

7,398

















Net earnings per common share:















Basic

$

0.20

$

0.23

$

0.62

$

0.50

Diluted

$

0.19

$

0.23

$

0.60

$

0.49

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

14,801


14,677


14,740


14,659

Diluted

15,265


15,101


15,194


15,063

LIFEWAY FOODS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)








Nine months ended September 30,


2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$

9,185

$

7,398

Adjustments to reconcile net income to operating cash flow:







Depreciation and amortization

2,487


2,358

Stock-based compensation

1,898


1,078

Non-cash interest expense

17


5

Bad debt expense




2

Gain on sale of equipment

(3)


(33)

(Increase) decrease in operating assets:







Accounts receivable

379


(1,683)

Inventories

663


310

Refundable income taxes

(379)


(216)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

125


(176)

Increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:







Accounts payable

949


928

Accrued expenses

694


1,673

Accrued income taxes

(474)


500

Net cash provided by operating activities

15,541


12,144









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property and equipment

(5,445)


(3,146)

Proceeds from sales or equipment

14


40

Purchase of investments




(100)

Net cash used in investing activities

(5,431)


(3,206)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Repayment of note payable

(2,750)


(750)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,750)


(750)









Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

7,360


8,188









Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

13,198


4,444









Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$

20,558

$

12,632









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for income taxes, net of (refunds)

$

4,861

$

3,270

Cash paid for interest

$

95

$

343









Non-cash investing activities







Accrued purchase of property and equipment

$

331

$

194

Increase in right-of-use assets and operating lease obligations

$



$

86

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

