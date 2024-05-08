Lifeway Foods® Applauds New Research Examining the Impact of Probiotics in Dairy Kefir on the Microbiome in Children with ADHD

Study protocol suggests consumption of probiotics in kefir positively alters the composition of the gut microbiome and may be linked to behavioral effects and improvements in sleep

MORTON GROVE, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, applauds the recent study protocol titled, "Randomised controlled trial of the effects of kefir on behaviour, sleep and the microbiome in children with ADHD: a study protocol," published by the British Medical Journal (BMJ) Open Journal. The trial will test diet-based intervention targeting gut health to support the wellbeing of children with ADHD, as previous research has suggested that daily consumption of the probiotics in dairy kefir can positively alter the composition of the microbiome, thus leading to a reduction in ADHD symptoms and improvements in sleep.1

While additional research is needed, Lifeway is encouraged by the initial findings of a potential link between the probiotics and improvements in ADHD symptoms in children.

"At Lifeway Foods, it is our mission to help people live healthier, happier lives while providing the best in probiotic and nutritious foods," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We continue to be inspired and reassured by the advancements in microbiome research and the positive effects of probiotic foods on mental and physical health. As the range of potential health benefits associated with probiotics continue to expand, we're thrilled to be part of the path forward."

As America's leading supplier of kefir, Lifeway Kefir is made with 12 live and active cultures, and packed with protein, calcium and vitamin D. Each product is loaded with probiotics, which research suggests may help support the microbiome and may lead to positive improvements in gut and mental health.

To learn more about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewaykefir.com. To view the full study protocol published by BMJ open, visit: bmjopen.bmj.com/content/13/12/e071063.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release (and oral statements made regarding the subjects of this release) contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including the introduction of new products, or estimates or predictions of actions by customers or suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (III) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about Lifeway or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from Lifeway's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: price competition; the decisions of customers or consumers; the actions of competitors; changes in the pricing of commodities; the effects of government regulation; possible delays in the introduction of new products; and customer acceptance of products and services. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors can be found in Lifeway's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at https://www.sec.gov, http://lifewaykefir.com/investor-relations/, or on request from Lifeway. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and Lifeway does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law. Accordingly, YOU SHOULD NOT RELY ON THE ACCURACY OF ANY OF THE STATEMENTS OR OTHER INFORMATION CONTAINED IN ANY ARCHIVED PRESS RELEASE.

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

Lawrence K, Fibert P, Hobbs J, et al Randomised controlled trial of the effects of kefir on behaviour, sleep and the microbiome in children with ADHD: a study protocol BMJ Open 2023;13:e071063. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2022-071063

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.