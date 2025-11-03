Lifeway Foods Awarded on TIME's America's Growth Leaders 2026 Ranking

Leading kefir company ranks 33rd overall and 2nd among Food & Beverage companies

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, is proud to announce its inclusion in the America's Growth Leaders 2026 list, a distinguished ranking honoring companies demonstrating exceptional growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance. This recognition is presented by TIME and Statista, global leaders in data analysis and industry benchmarking, and it can now be viewed on time.com.

Being named to the America's Growth Leaders 2026 list signifies that Lifeway Foods stands among the most accomplished businesses in America, ranking 33rd on the list of 101 companies. These organizations have consistently excelled in expanding their market presence, maintaining strong financial foundations, and delivering value to shareholders. Inclusion in this elite group reflects sustained success, resilience through market fluctuations, and the ability to create lasting impact in the competitive global landscape.

"From our family's humble basement beginnings to ranking No. 33 overall, and No. 2 for Food & Beverage companies, on TIME's America's Growth Leaders, Lifeway's journey has always been about resilience, community, and the belief that food can change lives," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "We're grateful to our customers, retail partners and shareholders for believing in our mission and fueling our continued growth. We're proud of this recognition and energized for what's ahead."

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

