Lifeway Foods CEO Julie Smolyansky and "News Not Noise" Host and Author Jessica Yellin to Speak at SXSW 2023

The Session, It Takes Guts: From Ukrainian Refugee to Kefir CEO, is part of the Festival's Food Track

MORTON GROVE, Ill., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, announced today that CEO Julie Smolyansky has been selected to speak at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas on March 12, 2023 at 2:30pm CT as part of the Food Track. Julie will be joined by award-winning journalist, former chief White House correspondent for CNN, and News Not Noise founder, Jessica Yellin, for the session: "It Takes Guts: From Ukrainian Refugee to Kefir CEO."

It Takes Guts, SXSW 2023

During the session, hear from these two incredible women in leadership as they discuss Julie's path from Ukrainian refugee to Lifeway Foods CEO. Julie's parent immigrated from the Soviet Union to America in 1976. After her father's sudden passing in 2002, Julie took over leadership of Lifeway Foods and became the youngest female CEO of a publicly traded company at the age of 27. During her tenure, Julie has helped popularize kefir, an Eastern European fermented probiotic drink, in America and continued the brand's growth with creative product development and marketing.

Julie and Jessica will delve into other areas of business, specifically how to trust your gut in decision making while supporting your surrounding community. They will also touch on the many health benefits of kefir.

The inspiring conversation will be held at Austin Marriott Downtown in Waterloo Ballroom 3 on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:30pm CT. All attendees who have badges to the SXSW festival are able to attend and hear from these two inspiring women.

The annual SXSW Conference & Festival celebrates the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture.

For more information on SXSW and Julie and Jessica's session, please visit: https://schedule.sxsw.com/2023/events/PP122255.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cheese, probiotic oat milk, and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

