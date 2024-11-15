LIFEWAY FOODS CONFIRMS RECEIPT OF REVISED, UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM DANONE

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or the "Company"), a leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products to support the microbiome, confirmed that it has received a revised, unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Danone North America PBC ("Danone") to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Lifeway it does not already own for $27.00 per share in cash. According to the Schedule 13D amendment filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing the revised proposal, Danone beneficially owns approximately 23.3% of Lifeway's outstanding common stock.

On November 5, 2024, Lifeway announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") had rejected Danone's initial unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire all the shares of Lifeway that it does not already own for $25.00 per share because the Board determined that the initial proposal substantially undervalued Lifeway and was not in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and other stakeholders.

Consistent with its fiduciary duties, Lifeway's board of directors, in consultation with its independent outside advisors, will carefully review and evaluate the revised proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to this or any other proposal or transaction, except as required under applicable law.

Lifeway shareholders do not need to take any action at this time.

Evercore is serving as a financial advisor to Lifeway and Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal counsel to Lifeway.

