Lifeway Foods® Celebrates 40 Years of Kefir Leadership with New Cultured Dairy Innovations at Expo West 2026

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products, will showcase its latest cultured dairy innovations, Muscle Mates™ and Probiotic Kefir Butter™, at Natural Products Expo West 2026 as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary. Taking place March 3–6 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA, Lifeway's interactive booth will highlight the company's leadership in fermented foods and four decades of category expertise.

Leading the new lineup is Lifeway Muscle Mates™, a lactose-free, 8oz ready-to-drink functional beverage that combines 20 grams of protein, 5 grams of creatine, and 12 live and active probiotic cultures. Built to support strength, recovery and gut health, Muscle Mates™ is designed for pre-workout fuel, post-workout recovery or everyday wellness. The line will start rolling out in grocery stores, fitness centers and select retailers nationwide, meeting growing consumer demand for performance-driven, functional beverages.

Also featured is Lifeway Kefir Butter™, a probiotic, cultured butter available in Unsalted, Sea Salt and Honey Butter varieties Low in lactose and made with Lifeway's signature kefir cultures, this butter is crafted for depth of flavor and a silky finish, shining in everything from everyday cooking to final, chef-style touches. Drawing on decades of cultured dairy expertise through its subsidiary Fresh Made, Probiotic Kefir Butter™ pairs indulgent flavor with functional nutrition, answering consumer demand for premium butter that excels in taste, texture and versatility.

"For 40 years, Lifeway has been driven by a passion for cultured dairy and the powerful role it plays in modern wellness," said Julie Smolyansky, President and CEO of Lifeway Foods. "As consumer demand for protein, probiotics and fermented foods continues to rise, the cultured dairy category has grown into a multi-billion-dollar global market projected to exceed $75 billion over the next decade. That momentum pushes us to keep raising the bar, especially as the newly released Dietary Guidelines shine a spotlight on the nutritional importance of cultured dairy. From our category-defining kefir and versatile farmer cheese to performance-focused beverages and cultured butter, this next wave of innovation brings together nutrition, flavor and excitement in a way only Lifeway can, starting at Expo West 2026."

From wellness-focused activations to daily sampling, Lifeway invites guests to join the Company and celebrate 40 years of gut-health innovation. Attendees can stop by Lifeway's booth to sample new and beloved products, learn about the benefits of probiotics and experience the brand through colorful visuals and interactive moments.

Where to find Lifeway at Expo West:

Booth #743 from March 4 – 6



Booth F4

Tuesday, March 3 12 PM – 5 PM



Anaheim Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 1 & 2

Tuesday, March 3 from 8:30 AM – 10:00 AM



Anaheim Marriott, Platinum Ballroom 6

Wednesday, March 4 at 5:30 PM



Grand Plaza on Wednesday, March 4 from 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM



Booth #743 on Thursday, March 5th from 1 PM – 2 PM



Grab-and-go favorites from Lifeway each morning at the main Expo entrance

For more information about Lifeway and its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025, one of Forbes' Best Small Companies and named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best Challenger Brands category, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

Media:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

General inquiries:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.