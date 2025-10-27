Lifeway Foods Partners with Joe & The Juice to Launch Limited-Edition 'Trust Your Gut' Functional Smoothie

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, today announced its first strategic collaboration with Joe & The Juice, the global juice and coffee bar chain known for its health-forward menu and strong Gen Z and millennial customer base. Together, the brands have launched the limited-edition Trust Your Gut smoothie, a functional beverage formulated with Lifeway's probiotic and high-quality bioavailable protein-rich kefir.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in Lifeway's growth strategy to expand its foodservice and functional beverage presence beyond retail shelves amid a nationwide surge in creative smoothie collaborations. The Trust Your Gut smoothie reinforces both companies' commitment to delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options that meet the rising consumer demand for products supporting digestive wellness and protein needs.

Formulated with Lifeway Kefir as the cornerstone ingredient, the smoothie blends strawberries, banana, fiber powdered, date purée, beetroot powder, and pea protein to deliver a nutrient-dense, on-the-go option that promotes gut health, energy, and overall vitality.

"We're proud to partner with Joe & The Juice, a brand that shares our dedication to clean ingredients, functional nutrition, and consumer well-being," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "This collaboration allows us to introduce the benefits of Lifeway Kefir to new audiences in a fun, dynamic, experiential setting. It's another step in our mission to make probiotic wellness an everyday ritual for more people."

The partnership reflects Lifeway's continued focus on innovation, category expansion, and brand visibility in high-growth functional food and beverage segments. As consumers increasingly seek convenient ways to nourish their bodies and support the microbiome, Lifeway is positioning its portfolio at the intersection of culture and the global wellness movement.

The Trust Your Gut smoothie is now available at all Joe & The Juice locations across the United States for a limited time.

For more information about Lifeway or its products, visit lifewayfoods.com.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

About Joe & The Juice

Joe & The Juice is an urban juice bar and coffee concept operating in more than 400 locations across 18 countries. Founded in 2002, the company sells freshly prepared juices, shakes, sandwiches, and coffee using natural and organic ingredients sourced from growers directly. Joe & the Juice's differentiated concept creates a modern, urban, and hip ambiance for on-the-go customers focused on a healthy lifestyle. For more on our authentic and unique brand: www.joejuice.com

Contacts:

Derek Miller

Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods

Email: [email protected]

Perceptual Advisors

Dan Tarman

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.