Lifeway Foods to Host Ribbon Cutting for Phase Two of $45 Million Waukesha Expansion, Advancing Cooling System Upgrades to Support Global Kefir Demand

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY) ("Lifeway" or "the Company"), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and cultured probiotic dairy products, will host a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, November 10 at 3 p.m. in front of Gertrude the Cow, the beloved Waukesha landmark at the Lifeway facility. The event marks the launch of Phase Two of Lifeway's four-phase, $45 million expansion project, a long-term investment designed to double overall production capacity, increase operational efficiencies, expand production hours and staffing, and solidify the Midwest's position as the global hub of kefir production. Phase Two focuses on installing a state-of-the-art cooling system to support Lifeway's expanded fermentation and bottling operations.

Lifeway's Waukesha facility transforms millions of gallons of Wisconsin-sourced milk each month into the company's signature kefir, a tart and tangy cultured dairy beverage packed with protein, calcium and live probiotics. In addition to its flagship drinkable kefir, farmer cheese, ProBugs kids' kefir and probiotic smoothies with collagen, all crafted to promote gut health and overall wellness. Lifeway's strong relationships with Wisconsin dairy producers ensure a steady supply of high-quality milk and make the state an indispensable partner in meeting the nation's growing demand for probiotic-rich foods.

This milestone follows the successful completion of Phase One, which doubled fermentation capacity by expanding the number of fermentation tanks used to culture Lifeway's protein-packed kefir. With each phase, the Waukesha facility moves closer to the company's long-term goal of doubling total output by 2026 to meet surging global demand.

"Lifeway's expansion here in Waukesha is a celebration of growth, innovation, and community," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "As we continue our four-phase project, we're investing not just in infrastructure, but in the people and partnerships that have fueled our success. This new cooling system will help us operate more efficiently and sustainably, ensuring Lifeway remains the nation's leader in kefir production."

The Waukesha expansion represents Lifeway's largest manufacturing upgrade investment to date. When fully complete, the project will enhance the company's ability to deliver high-quality cultured dairy products worldwide while strengthening Wisconsin's position as a cornerstone of America's dairy and probiotic industries.

"We're excited to congratulate Lifeway Foods on beginning phase two of its Waukesha facility expansion, a significant milestone in a multi-million-dollar project to double production capacity at the Waukesha facility," said Amanda Payne, President and CEO of the Waukesha County Business Alliance. "The Alliance is proud to support Lifeway's investment in Waukesha County, a testament to the strength of our local business community and the incredible talent in our region."

Lifeway looks forward to welcoming Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, professional stock car racing driver Josh Bilicki, local officials, community members and partners as they join the Lifeway team for the ribbon cutting and celebration at the Waukesha facility.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewayfoods.com.

