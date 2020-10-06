LIFEWTR® Debuts Digital Time Capsule, "Black Art Rising," to Immortalize the Legacy of Black Protest Art

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEWTR, a premium water brand with a history of amplifying social progress through art, today launches Black Art Rising , a digital exhibition documenting the diverse responses to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020. The gallery was created to not only preserve this moment in time, but to help keep the movement alive and ensure future generations have access to the art and artists who are acting as vanguards of change.

"People get easily distracted. It's necessary we keep the conversations going and people focused on what really matters. Art is influence. Why wouldn't we use our platform," said burgeoning hip hop artist, Tobe Nwigwe.

At launch, Black Art Rising features protest art from eight creators at the forefront of racial justice. LIFEWTR is also calling upon everyday creators to keep the movement strong by sharing original artwork for the chance to be aggregated into the Black Art Rising infinite digital gallery.

"When we elevate creators equally, allowing them to inspire the world and be inspired by others, creativity can flow freely," said Michael Smith, Sr. Director, Marketing, PepsiCo, Water+ Portfolio. "Unfortunately, it hasn't been that way and Black creatives have long been underrepresented in the arts. It will take continued dedication by all, and at LIFEWTR, we are committed to using our platform to spotlight the amazing talents of Black creatives, who now more than ever are inspiring others to use their voices with purpose and push others to address systemic racism head on."

Black Art Rising Fund

Through the Black Art Rising Fund, LIFEWTR is committing $50,000 to help increase the number of diverse voices speaking their truth through art.

Creators who share their creations using #BlackArtRisingContest and tag @LIFEWTR could be selected by LIFEWTR and special guest judges including Tobe Nwigwe now through Friday, October 27. Those selected will receive a $500 stipend from the $50k Black Art Rising Fund to finance art supplies for their next great creation, and to be recognized on TheBlackArtRising.com.

Black Art Rising Digital Gallery

The gallery launches today on TheBlackArtRising.com with the prolific expressions of creators:

Tobe Nwigwe : a hip-hop artist whose lyrics and tone of music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in the Alief neighborhood of Houston, TX. He has a singular goal in life: "to make purpose popular."

a hip-hop artist whose lyrics and tone of music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in the neighborhood of He has a singular goal in life: "to make purpose popular." Temi Coker : a multidisciplinary artist whose mix of vibrant colors and textures come from his upbringing in Nigeria and love for the African Diaspora. His style focuses on evoking emotion through color, patterns and storytelling.

a multidisciplinary artist whose mix of vibrant colors and textures come from his upbringing in and love for the African Diaspora. His style focuses on evoking emotion through color, patterns and storytelling. Reyna Noriega : a visual artist, author and educator who works across a variety of mediums, from graphic design, to painting, digital illustration and photography. Her multidisciplinary practice is devoted to highlighting and uplifting women, as she tells stories inspired by her culture and experiences, in which women can recognize themselves, feel represented and empowered.

a visual artist, author and educator who works across a variety of mediums, from graphic design, to painting, digital illustration and photography. Her multidisciplinary practice is devoted to highlighting and uplifting women, as she tells stories inspired by her culture and experiences, in which women can recognize themselves, feel represented and empowered. Thomas Evans (a.k.a. Detour) : an all-around creative specializing in large scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture, immersive spaces and creative directing. A born collaborator and "military brat," he pulls from every conceivable experience that shapes his landscapes and perspectives.

: an all-around creative specializing in large scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture, immersive spaces and creative directing. A born collaborator and "military brat," he pulls from every conceivable experience that shapes his landscapes and perspectives. Shae Anthony : founder of "She Is This," a way to inspire girls and women of color to not just embrace their skin, but celebrate it and everything it comes with through the power of her illustrations. Whether chocolate, vanilla, freckles, moles or anything in between, she reminds others of how amazing their brown skin truly is.

: founder of "She Is This," a way to inspire girls and women of color to not just embrace their skin, but celebrate it and everything it comes with through the power of her illustrations. Whether chocolate, vanilla, freckles, moles or anything in between, she reminds others of how amazing their brown skin truly is. Dr. Fahamu Pecou: an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art and popular culture. Pecou's paintings, performance art, and academic work addresses concerns around contemporary representations of Black men and how these images impact both the reading and performance of Black masculinity.

an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art and popular culture. Pecou's paintings, performance art, and academic work addresses concerns around contemporary representations of Black men and how these images impact both the reading and performance of Black masculinity. Max Sansing : a fine artist and talented muralist. His distinct aesthetic fuses the color-drenched dynamism of street art with the technical elegance of photorealism. Born and raised by two artistic parents, he found passion and creative gifts early. Involved with several graffiti crews, he taught himself oil painting before completing formal training.

a fine artist and talented muralist. His distinct aesthetic fuses the color-drenched dynamism of street art with the technical elegance of photorealism. Born and raised by two artistic parents, he found passion and creative gifts early. Involved with several graffiti crews, he taught himself oil painting before completing formal training. Lauren (Lo) Harris : a digital artist who specializes in illustration and motion design. Through bright palettes and relational compositions, she creates work that champions vibrance, confidence, humanity and celebrations of a more just and kind world.

In the coming weeks, fans will have the opportunity to win original artwork and limited-edition prints designed by Black Art Rising featured artists. Follow @LIFEWTR on Instagram for full details.

LIFEWTR understands that barriers exist and not all creators receive the same opportunities to showcase their work. That's why, since its inception in 2017, the brand has dedicated its platform to spotlighting the work and voices of emerging artists - no matter who they are or where they come from. In February 2021, LIFEWTR will debut a limited-edition bottle series pack in honor of Black History Month that will spotlight the work of emerging Black creators. A portion of proceeds will benefit organizations that amplify Black voices in the arts. LIFEWTR believes Black Lives do, and always will, matter.

In August 2020, LIFEWTR parent company PepsiCo announced a more than $400 million set of initiatives over five years to support Black communities and increase Black representation at PepsiCo. These initiatives comprise a holistic effort for PepsiCo to walk the talk of a leading corporation that helps address the need for systemic change. To learn more about these initiatives, visit pepsico.com/racial-equality-journey.

And for additional information on Black Art Rising, please visit TheBlackArtRising.com .

About LIFEWTR

LIFEWTR is a premium bottled water brand that serves as creativity's champion. Aiming to inspire and hydrate the new creative flow, LIFEWTR uses its platform (including its most prized real estate: the bottle) to elevate underrepresented and marginalized creatives, and in turn, inspire future generations of creators.

A purified water, pH balanced with electrolytes for added taste, LIFEWTR is produced in 100% recycled plastic (rPET) and is 100% recyclable. For more information, visit www.lifewtr.com

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Contact:

Amanda Yodice

[email protected]

SOURCE PepsiCo

Related Links

http://www.pepsico.com

