LIFEWTR® Debuts New Design Series in Collaboration with Emerging Artists Tofer Chin, Lilian Martinez, Sarah Zapata

With this series, for the first time, Frieze advised on the selection of a curatorial committee including Ciara Moloney (Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery) who helped identify the three artists for the series, each of whom explores the potential of unconventional materials, subjects and venues in their own way.

"LIFEWTR Series 8 helps champion equal access to the arts by highlighting emerging artists who are using unconventional materials and locations to bring art to new audiences," said Stacy Taffet, Vice President, Water Portfolio, PepsiCo. "From LIFETWR's arts in education campaign that has brought vibrant murals to dozens of schools and communities to our newest bottle designs, we are excited to continue to advance and showcase sources of creativity and art."

Unconventional Canvas celebrates the diverse perspectives of the following artists:

Lilian Martinez ( Los Angeles, CA ): Lilian Martinez is from Los Angeles, CA and recently moved to Yucca Valley, CA. Her work explores alternate histories where women, particularly women of color, are not excluded from specific cultural narratives typically associated with privilege. Through her paintings, sculptures and works on paper, Lilian blends past with present and future, combining classical architectural elements with contemporary pop cultural references to create the settings for her portraits, landscapes and still life's. She is the founder of BFGF, an art brand that makes functional art objects like keychains, throws and pillows available to a wide audience. She has exhibited her work nationally and internationally, most recently with Ochi Projects, Los Angeles ; The Naughton Gallery, Belfast , Ireland ; and Commune, Tokyo, Japan .

Tofer Chin ( Los Angeles, CA ): Tofer Chin has a practice made up of a diverse range of mediums from painting, to sculpture, to murals and public art installations. He encourages viewers to further their understanding of their physical surroundings by reflecting on one's internal architecture, provoking the viewer with the possibility of seeing beyond what is presented. He has exhibited his work in solo and group exhibitions internationally, including in Australia , Germany , Spain , Brazil , China , United Arab Emirates and the United States . He also has mounted selected solo and group exhibitions at Parque Lage, Museum of Image and Sound Reina Sofia National Museum Art Centre, CCCB, White Box, RH Contemporary, Shoshana Wayne and Barnsdall Art Park. He is a recipient of The California Community Foundation 2019 Fellowship for Visual Artists and recently completed a mural installation at Los Angeles International Airport.

Sarah Zapata ( Brooklyn, NY ): Sarah Zapata is an artist and writer based in Brooklyn, NY who examines gender and cultural performativity through the use of textiles, erotica and performance. Her practice includes hand coiling rope and yarn, a traditional process that was used to create structural baskets that would hold water. She has held solo exhibitions at the Museum of Arts and Design, El Museo del Barrio and Deli Gallery in New York and has participated in group exhibitions at the New Museum, the Leslie Lohman Museum of Gay and Lesbian Art, MoMA PS1, Paul Kasmin Gallery , the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art and LAXart, amongst others.



"Through our partnership with LIFEWTR, we are able to continue to support and promote emerging artists," said Matthew Holt, Commercial Director of Frieze. "The caliber of talent we've seen from these artists is really exceptional and we can't wait to share it with our audiences."

The Series 8 artists will also help to beautify schools in Los Angeles this summer as part of a year-long initiative by LIFEWTR to bring art and creativity back to schools, reaching 10 million students in 2019.

LIFEWTR Unconventional Canvas bottles are now available in the U.S. in four sizes: 20oz, 500ml, 700mL and 1L, as well as multipacks. For more information, please visit www.LIFEWTR.com.

About the curatorial committee

Monica Fernandez-Taranco is a gallerist based in the UK. She has several years of experience working in established contemporary art galleries in London including Blain Southern, White Cube, and is currently an Associate Director at Modern Art. Her personal research has looked at public programs and community-focused work. She is the curator and on the committee of her stories, a charity that supports and stands in solidarity with the most disadvantaged women in the UK. In 2016, she co-founded role, a series of talks and exhibitions focused on communities.

Ciara Moloney is a curator and writer based in Los Angeles. She is currently Curator at the Los Angeles Municipal Gallery and formerly worked as the Curator of Exhibitions and Projects at Modern Art Oxford in the UK, where she curated exhibitions by Christian Boltanski, Lynn Hershman Leeson, Josh Kline, Barbara Kruger and Kiki Kogelnik. She has edited numerous catalogues and artist monographs and writes for publications including Art Review, Art in America, Art Papers, Apollo, CARLA and the Brooklyn Rail.

