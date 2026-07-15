LifeZoom Launches Veyra, a Lightweight Curved Red Light Device for Stand, Belt, and Dome-Style Use

NEW YORK, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeZoom today announced the launch of Veyra, a lightweight curved silicone red light therapy device for those who want to add red light care to their daily routines in a more natural way. Created for contemporary living spaces and everyday use. Veyra is designed to make red light wellness more practical, adaptable, and accessible.

Veyra combines a lightweight design with greater versatility. With the included accessories, it can be used in three different configurations and features 80 LEDs with high-transmission PC optical lenses to deliver 660 nm red light and 850 nm near-infrared light.

Built around a powerful curved red light panel, Veyra is expanded by a set of included accessory kits. Together, Veyra allows users to experience the device as a stand-assisted red light panel, a belt-style red light device, or a dome-style setup for flexible local care.

Veyra is now available for purchase on LifeZoom's official website and Amazon store.

Feature Panel light Belt-Style Product Veyra Panel-style coverage Yes Limited Yes Body-contouring

flexibility No Yes Yes Stand-assisted use Limited No Yes Belt-style use No Yes Yes Dome-style use No No Yes Open, breathable

experience Yes Limited Yes

Less Weight, More Versatility

Veyra combines a broadening of usability with a reduction of weight, with the help of corresponding accessories, it allows 3 use styles.

Stand-supported panel use: With the stand kit, Veyra can be used as an adjustable red light panel lamp, ideal for seated home routines, reading, working, resting, or quiet meditation. Its curved design also helps provide a more comfortable face-focused red light care experience during calm, seated moments.

Belt-style use: Veyra's curved silicone panel is flexible and can be slightly bent to conform to the contours of the abdomen and other body regions. Included strap kit allows users to attach Veyra to the body in a belt configuration for more precise, localized care.

Dome-style and other flexible use: Thanks to its bendable curved panel design, Veyra can be placed on a tabletop in a dome-style setup. Users can position the wrist or other small target areas beneath the panel for localized red light care, supporting wrist comfort and everyday care for tendon-related discomfort.[7] The panel can also be used by hand or placed directly near the target area for more flexible positioning.

By combining the advantages of different product forms, Veyra offers a red light therapy experience that is both flexible and comfortable, at the same time as providing freedom of use.

Versatile Use, Uncompromised Power

Veyra is equipped with 80 LEDs and high transmission PC optical lenses producing dual-wavelength combination of 660nm red light and 850nm near-infrared light. At the application distance tested, the device can achieve an irradiance of 66mW/cm2, providing a strong light output in a lightweight and flexible package.

660nm red light improves the look of skin texture, fine lines, wrinkles and collagen related skin quality allowing for skin focused care.[1][2][3] The 850nm near-infrared light penetrates deeper into the body to help with muscle relaxation, exercise fatigue, post-activity recovery, and joint comfort.[4][5][6]

Powerful hardware performs best when paired with an intuitive control system. With 3 brightness levels and a timer ranging 10-90 minute , users can customize sessions based on the target area, available time, and personal preferences.

Design Is the Basis of Care

LifeZoom believes that a wellness device should not add new concerns to your daily care routine. Veyra's design and materials are selected with the intention of providing greater comfort, quietness and cleanliness.

Safe Materials: The exterior of the device is made of food-grade silicone, which is skin-friendly, soft and suitable for direct contact with the body. The silicone surface also provides added peace of mind during daily storage and use in homes with children or pets.

Comfort Design: Veyra comes with an IP61 water-resistance rating for extra protection against everyday splashes and an easy-to-clean surface for simplified daily maintenance. Veyra also features quiet operation and effective heat dissipation to help reduce discomfort from heat or noise during sessions.

Beyond the Product

Sometimes the term "lightweight design" is used to describe compromise in a softer way. For LifeZoom, it means something else. Every ounce of Veyra that's taken away is a design choice made to help the product fit into real-world applications better.

Veyra is not just a product design that is lightweight, flexible and adaptive to one's lifestyle. It emphasizes LifeZoom's continued belief that wellness technology needs to be built around human life, not the other way around.

About LifeZoom

LifeZoom is a wellness brand dedicated to merging real user insight, emerging technology and thoughtful design into everyday well-being. The brand's goal is to create products that will help people rebalance their bodies and revive their minds, according to the philosophy that health should not be hard work. LifeZoom is dedicated to helping people incorporate well-being into their daily lives in a more sustainable and organic fashion through ongoing exploration and refinement.

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References 1. de Freitas, L. F., & Hamblin, M. R. (2016). Proposed mechanisms of low level light therapy or photobiomodulation IEEE Journal of Selected Topics in Quantum Electronics, 22(3), 7000417 2. Matuschka, K., Wonsch, A. (2014). A controlled trial was performed to determine the effectiveness of treatment with red and near-infrared light on patient satisfaction, skin roughness, wrinkle reduction and increase in intradermal collagen density. Photomedicine and Laser Surgery, 32(2), 93-100. 3. Jagdeo, J., et al. Light-emitting diodes in dermatology: A systematic review of randomized controlled trials. Lasers in Surgery and Medicine 50(6), 613-628. 4. Hamblin M. R., Huang Y. Y., Ferraresi C. (2016). Photobiomodulation of human muscle tissue: an emerging treatment for enhancing athletic performance? Journal of Biophotonics, 9 (11-12), 1273–1299. 5. Stausholm M. B., et al. (2019). Efficacy of low-level laser therapy in the treatment of pain and disability in knee osteoarthritis: systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized placebo-controlled trials. BMJ Open 9:e031142. 6. Hamblin, M. R. (2017). Anti-inflammatory effects of photobiomodulation: mechanisms and applications. AIMS Biophysics, 4(3), 337–361. 7. Tripodi, N., Feehan, J., Husaric, M., Sidiroglou, F., & Apostolopoulos, V. (2021). The effect of low-level red and near-infrared photobiomodulation on pain and function in tendinopathy: A systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials. BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, 13, 91.

SOURCE Lifezoom