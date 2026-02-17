LI.FI Launches 'LI.FI Composer,' Signaling the Next Phase of DeFi Execution

LI.FI Composer allows developers to simplify any DeFi workflow into a single self-custodial transaction, allowing end-to-end user flows with one click.

BERLIN, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LI.FI , a powerful non-custodial toolkit that enables developers to embed DeFi actions like swaps and bridging within their applications, today announced that it has launched LI.FI Composer, a transaction orchestration mechanism that lets developers compose multi-step, multi-chain DeFi workflows and execute them as a single self-custodial transaction. This tool will enable actions such as swaps, bridging, deposits, staking, and more to be combined into a single transaction, streamlining end-to-end user flow processes.

Until now, multi-step transactions have remained fragmented, with users forced to manually stitch together swaps, bridges, approvals, and protocol interactions. LI.FI Composer merges these steps into one seamless flow, optimizing orchestration across the entire DeFi landscape. By translating high-level user intents into an efficient sequence of onchain actions, LI.FI Composer abstracts away execution complexity by simulating every step before relay to ensure predictable outcomes, helping to prevent failed transactions.

The product unlocks use cases including one-click cross-chain vault deposits, seamless liquidity migrations, "bridge-and-stake" flows, and automation-driven DeFi products. Additionally, it allows applications to offer intuitive user experiences with minimal friction and fewer confirmation prompts. By bundling multiple actions into a single transaction, LI.FI Composer also reduces cumulative gas costs, making advanced cross-chain and multi-step operations more efficient for both users and developers.

"The ability to manage full sequences of interdependent actions in one unified flow alters the way DeFi operates at all levels," said Philipp Zentner, CEO & Co-Founder of LI.FI. "Users no longer have to scrutinize every step, marking a workflow improvement that will lead to increased innovation and productivity across the landscape."

With this launch, LI.FI is advancing its strategic direction for 2026 by expanding product offerings for its 800+ partners to streamline self-custodial transactions for the DeFi market. LI.FI Composer also creates a powerful growth driver for the LI.FI ecosystem, as an improved user experience, enables applications to surface relevant actions and opportunities more clearly to end users to drive deeper integration of LI.FI into application logic.

ABOUT LI.FI PROTOCOL

LI.FI is a non-custodial, open-source protocol that connects decentralized liquidity across multiple blockchain ecosystems. By aggregating access to third-party bridges and decentralized exchanges, LI.FI enables developers to integrate seamless multi-chain functionality into their applications through a single point of connection. This infrastructure reduces the complexity of navigating fragmented blockchain networks while ensuring users maintain control of their assets at all times. It has built a connective layer that powers intuitive, multi-chain experiences on the front end, while preserving the decentralized principles that define Web3. After being founded in 2021 in Germany, LI.FI has seen extensive growth globally with over 800+ partners in the market currently.

