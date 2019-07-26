Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acacia Communications, Inc., Casa Systems, Inc., Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc., Hydrogenics Corporation, OmniComm Systems, Inc., Peak Resorts, Inc., Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, and United Financial Bancorp, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ACIA to Cisco Systems, Inc. for $70.00 per share.

If you are an ACIA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the disappointing financial results and $50 million revenue reduction guidance for the year.

If you are a CASA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Condor to NexPoint Hospitality Trust for $11.10 per share.

If you are a CDOR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HYGS to Cummins Inc. for $15.00 per share.

If you are an HYGS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

OmniComm Systems, Inc. (OMCM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OMCM to Anju Software, Inc. for $0.41032 per share.

If you are a OMCM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Peak Resorts, Inc. (SKIS)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SKIS to Vail Resorts, Inc. for $11.00 per share.

If you are a SKIS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with Pintec's ADS IPO.

If you are a PT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (UBNK)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of UBNK to People's United Financial, Inc. for 0.875 People's shares per share.

If you are a UBNK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

