Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, CV Sciences, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Farmland Partners Inc., LogMeIn, Inc., Nevro Corporation, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. and Tribune Media Company

17:47 ET

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the effectiveness and adequacy of Ampio's AP-003-A and AP-003-C trials.

If you are an Ampio investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CV Sciences, Inc. (CVSI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with allegations by Citron Research that the Company failed to disclose a rejected patent that the Company continued to hype.

If you are a CV Sciences investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with the announcement that Facebook expected its revenue growth and operating margins to fall.

If you are a Facebook investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report alleging that the Company is "artificially increasing revenues."

If you are a Farmland investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with LogMeIn's business practices negatively impacting renewal rates for certain of its services.

If you are a LogMeIn investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Nevro Corporation (NVRO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a tentative ruling which invalidated at least five of the patents related to Nevro's purportedly "proprietary" HF10 therapy and Senza systems.

If you are a Nevro investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report that the DoJ is investigating whether SBGI violated antitrust law.

If you are a Sinclair investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tribune Media Company (TRCO)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible securities laws violations in connection with a report that the DoJ is investigating whether TRCO violated antitrust law.

If you are a Tribune investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

