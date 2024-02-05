LIFT OFF Soars to Number One on Amazon Best-Seller List

VIENNA, Va., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFT OFF: 12 Things to Know Before Selling Your Business by Sharon B. Heaton, founder and CEO of sbLiftOff, a national mergers and acquisitions (M&A) firm, is a #1 best-selling book on Amazon. This pragmatic book, without jargon, unpacks the process of M&A and provides a master class on what every business owner should know prior to sale.

The book is also a #1 New Release in Financial Services on Amazon and a #1 New Release in Business Decision-Making on Kindle.

Says Doug Farren, Managing Director of the National Center for the Middle Market (NCMM), the book "answers questions keeping middle market business owners up at night – will I get a fair deal? Who will buy my company? How will my company be valued?" Farren calls it, "A practical must read!" NCMM, a think tank at The Ohio State University, has found that a majority of mid-market M&A deals fail. One reason is that most business owners have limited knowledge of M&A.

12 million American baby boomers own a business and the majority will need to sell their company prior to retirement or ensure next generation management. Estimates of the total wealth locked up in these companies run in the trillions of dollars, making successful M&A transactions a matter of national importance.

Says Scott Jensen, Executive Director of the National Veterans Small Business Coalition, Heaton's book LIFT OFF is a must read if you want to "sell your company, get a fair deal, and not lose your mind in the process!"

"I wrote the book for the founders of US-based companies," explains Heaton. "These are the people who woke up one morning with an idea and did something about it. They are the backbone of the American economy and a living embodiment of the American dream."

In addition to discussing LIFT OFF: 12 Things to Know Before Selling Your Business, Heaton is well versed in the present-day challenges facing small businesses, government contracting and veteran-owned businesses.

