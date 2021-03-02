LiftFund’s Women’s Business Centers Hosts “Women of Color: Shaping the Future Conference” on March 25 With Cornerstone Presentations From Some of the Nation’s Most Successful Minority Businesswomen

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the United States, more than 11.6 million businesses are owned by women, and 5.4 million of those businesses are majority-owned by women of color – a statistic that LiftFund Women's Business Centers (WBC's) would like to see dramatically scale in the coming years. To better empower and support minority women business owners, LiftFund Dallas and San Antonio Women's Business Centers are pleased to announce the Women of Color: Shaping The Future Conference, on March 25. Featuring some of the nation's most successful business leaders, including Lisa Price, founder of multimillion-dollar beauty brand Carol's Daughter – the one-day virtual conference aims to inspire and provide useful tools for minority businesswomen to thrive as successful entrepreneurs, and ultimately help close the inequalities gap.

"The Women's Business Center has always been a reliable resource and safe space for female business owners to connect with likeminded individuals and advisors to help reach their potential," says Tarsha Polk Hearns, director of LiftFund Dallas/Ft. Worth Women's Business Center. "However, this conference is set to not only help inspire and shape, but to truly elevate minority businesswomen and take their businesses to the next level by giving them the necessary tools and lessons learned by leading business owners and entrepreneurs."

Registration for the Women of Color Conference is currently open and only costs $15 to participate. The virtual conference is targeted to women business owners across the state of Texas and will provide participants with useful resources and give them an incredible opportunity to learn from prominent business owners and entrepreneurs. Engaging speakers for the day include:

Speakers will share insights into their own journeys as successful business owners and entrepreneurs, as well as touch on topics for the 2021 business owner.

"When starting my business, I could only dream of participating in an event or networking with professionals of this caliber. The opportunities were few and far between. Some might say, if I were building Carol's Daughter today, perhaps things would have been easier. I doubt it. Business is hard. Period. What would have been different is seeing others who look like me doing it," says Lisa Price, founder of Carol's Daughter. "There isn't a standard playbook for Black business owners and entrepreneurs, but there is a greater sense of awareness, and support more than ever before to foster and help grow, Black business professionals; and I am thrilled to see these resources becoming more accessible."

More than 250 virtual attendees are expected to participate in the inaugural conference, and it's encouraged that those interested in the event purchase their tickets early, as similar past events have sold-out quickly. Additionally, there are still sponsorship opportunities available for businesses, individuals, and nonprofits. Sponsors of the conference will reach minority female business owners generating up to $1M in revenue, with sponsorship dollars providing the necessary tools and guidance for businesswomen of color to grow their businesses.

To date, LiftFund Women's Business Centers have served more than 4,800 clients and helped them gain access to more than $11.7 million dollars in funding. In addition to its DFW and San Antonio locations, LiftFund serves the entire state of Texas, with its corporate offices located in San Antonio. For more information about the Women of Color Conference, please visit www.womenshapingthefuture.com.

