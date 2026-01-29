Liftoff Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. ("Liftoff"), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the mobile app economy, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Liftoff has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to offer 25,400,000 shares of its common stock to the public. In addition, existing stockholders (the "Selling Stockholders") are expected to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,810,000 shares of Liftoff's common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Liftoff will not receive any proceeds from any such sale of shares by the Selling Stockholders. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $26.00 and $30.00 per share. Liftoff has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LFTO."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Cantor, Deutsche Bank Securities, PJT Partners, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, BTIG, Needham & Company and Raymond James will act as joint book-running managers. Blackstone Capital Markets, MUFG, Stifel, LUMA Securities, Bancroft Capital, Cabrera Capital Markets LLC, Drexel Hamilton, Independence Point Securities and Tigress Financial Partners will act as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

