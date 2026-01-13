Liftoff Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff Mobile, Inc. ("Liftoff"), a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the mobile app economy, announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, including effectiveness of such registration statement, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be commenced or completed. The number of shares to be offered and the price range and other terms for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

If the offering is completed, Liftoff intends to list its stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "LFTO."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley will act as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, RBC Capital Markets, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, William Blair, Cantor, Deutsche Bank Securities, PJT Partners, Wolfe | Nomura Alliance, BTIG, Needham & Company and Raymond James will act as joint book-running managers. Blackstone Capital Markets, MUFG and LUMA Securities will act as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected]; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department; or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1 related to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

