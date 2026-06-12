Liftoff: The Day the Orbital Economy Became a Public Market

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

The sector's defining company is trading on the open market for the first time. A frontier that was private for a generation is now, finally, everyone's to own.

Baystreet.ca News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Some market days are remembered less for what a stock did than for what they signified. As reported, today is one of them: SpaceX is set to begin trading publicly on NASDAQ under the ticker SPCX, ending a long era in which the most consequential company in the modern space age remained beyond the reach of public investors. Whatever the first day's price action, the deeper event is structural — the orbital economy now has a flagship listed on a public exchange, and an entire sector steps into a new phase of its life as an investable asset class.

The debut caps a remarkable stretch for the sector's relationship with public markets. Just this month, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index confirmed its 2026 reconstitution would add commercial-space names — including Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET), effective June 29, 2026 — formally wiring smaller space companies into the benchmarks that trillions of dollars track. The giant lists; the ecosystem indexes. Both happening within days of each other is not coincidence so much as confirmation: capital has decided the space economy belongs in public portfolios.

What a Public SpaceX Changes

The arrival of SpaceX on a public exchange does three things at once. It hands investors a direct, liquid way to own the orbital economy's marquee name — something only a privileged few could do through private rounds before now. It establishes a continuously updated, market-cleared valuation for the sector's anchor, replacing the guesswork of private marks. And it concentrates enormous attention on space as a category, drawing in institutional and retail capital that inevitably looks beyond the single largest name to the rest of the field. Reporting has framed the listing in historic terms — a multi-trillion-dollar valuation and a raise that at the high end would rank among the largest ever — though, like any debut, the figures are as reported and the first-day market will set its own tone.

It is worth noting the sector's debut-week mood has been two-sided. Alongside the excitement, some analysts have openly debated whether a dominant, vertically integrated launch leader could pressure rivals that depend on it, and space stocks have seen sharp swings as investors weigh that question. That is healthy: a maturing sector argues with itself. But the underlying trajectory — more capital, more public vehicles, more institutional ownership — has only accelerated.

The Field Around the Flagship

With the giant now public, attention turns to the listed companies that let investors participate in the same growth story across different layers of the orbital economy. Each offers a distinct angle on where the sector is heading.

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ: RKLB) stands out as the public market's most direct analogue to the integrated launch-and-space-systems model, having reached record highs around the mid-$140s in 2026 while expanding through a spacecraft-robotics acquisition and openly discussing Mars-mission capability. On a day when the sector's giant goes public, Rocket Lab is the name many investors treat as the most investable proxy for the same end-to-end ambition.

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) carries the lunar thesis, developing landers and services for the global return to the Moon. It anchors the part of the investable sector focused on cislunar space and government Moon programs — a reminder that the public space market now stretches from low-Earth orbit all the way to the lunar surface.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) supplies the in-space infrastructure and manufacturing that missions and satellites rely on, embodying the 'picks-and-shovels' approach to the orbital build-out. Its strong 2026 run reflects steady investor appetite for the suppliers underpinning the whole ecosystem rather than any single launch headline.

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) rounds out the group from the supply-chain layer, supplying metal additive-manufacturing systems used to produce mission-critical parts for space, aviation, and defense programs. Its 2026 turn toward faster revenue growth and improving margins shows that the attention flooding the sector on a day like this reaches the specialized manufacturers behind the hardware, not just the launch and satellite headline names. These names are referenced to illustrate the breadth of the sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size and stage.

Starfighters in the New Public Era

In a sector suddenly defined by a public giant, differentiation matters more than ever — and Starfighters Space offers a genuinely distinct one. The company operates what it bills as the world's only flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft fleet from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, pursuing air-launch: releasing a vehicle from a fast, high-flying aircraft so the launch system inherits altitude and speed it would otherwise have to generate, with the runway responsiveness and reusability an aircraft platform implies. Freshly public and freshly indexed, it enters this new era as exactly the kind of niche, differentiated name that benefits when a flood of capital starts searching the sector for the next angle. CEO Tim Franta called the Russell inclusion a milestone reflecting growing awareness of that differentiated platform.

The honest caveats stand. Starfighters is early-stage and small-cap, its shares have been volatile, and a newly public sector giant raises the competitive and valuation bar for everyone. Index inclusion and sector enthusiasm expand the audience; they do not substitute for commercial execution, which remains the real test ahead. But the company now operates inside a sector that has, in a single month, crossed a threshold it spent a generation approaching.

What Public-Company Life Does to a Sector

A public listing is not just a financing event; it is a transparency event. Once the sector's flagship trades openly, it must report on a regular cadence, disclose its economics, and submit to the daily judgment of the market. That discipline radiates outward. Suppliers, partners, and competitors are all measured against a newly visible standard, and investors gain a continuously updated yardstick for the unit economics of launch, satellites, and space services. The fog that long surrounded space-company valuations begins to lift, and a category that traded on narrative starts trading on numbers.

That transition tends to reward the companies with genuine differentiation and credible paths to revenue, while pressuring those whose stories outran their fundamentals. It is, in the long run, a healthy sorting. For an investor, the arrival of a transparent, public anchor makes the entire sector easier to analyze — there is finally a reference business whose disclosures illuminate the costs, margins, and growth rates that smaller peers can be measured against. A sector with a public flagship is a sector that can be underwritten with far more confidence than one valued entirely behind closed doors.

The Longer Arc: A Decade of Orbital Build-Out

It helps to zoom out from a single trading day to the trajectory it marks. The forces pulling capital toward space are not a one-week phenomenon. Falling launch costs have turned once-prohibitive missions into routine operations. Satellite constellations are being deployed at a pace unimaginable a decade ago, for everything from broadband to Earth observation to direct-to-phone connectivity. Government programs are pushing back toward the Moon and beyond, and defense budgets increasingly treat space as a contested domain requiring sustained investment. Each of those currents creates demand for launch capacity, hardware, infrastructure, and services — the very things the public space sector now offers investors a way to own.

Against that backdrop, a flagship listing is less a finish line than a starting gun. It signals that the orbital economy has matured enough to support public-market scrutiny — and it invites the capital needed to fund the next decade of build-out. The companies positioned across the sector's layers, from launch to lunar to infrastructure to niche specialists, are the vehicles through which that decade of investment will flow. Today's debut is best understood not as the story's climax but as the moment the public market officially joined the journey.

A Frontier, Finally Public

For decades, the deepest irony of the space age was that the public could cheer the rockets but rarely own the companies launching them. That ends now. With the sector's flagship trading on a public exchange and the market's broadest index folding space names into trillions of tracked dollars, the orbital economy has completed its migration from private frontier to public marketplace. The launch everyone watched this week was financial as much as physical — and for investors, the sky is no longer the boundary; it is the opportunity set.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

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SOURCES:

Starfighters Space, Inc. — "Starfighters Space (NYSE: FJET) Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index" (Business Wire, June 3, 2026; inclusion effective June 29; CEO Tim Franta quote): https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/starfighters-space-nyse-fjet-added-100000658.html

FTSE Russell / Investing.com — 2026 Russell reconstitution detail ($12.2T benchmarked; Russell 3000 up 29% to $75.6T; rank day April 30):

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/starfighters-space-added-to-russell-3000-index-effective-june-29-93CH-4723661

https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/starfighters-space-added-to-russell-3000-index-effective-june-29-93CH-4723661 TheTechMarketer / Reuters — SpaceX IPO (NASDAQ listing as SPCX; reported debut June 12; raise up to ~$75B at a multi-trillion valuation; reported 2025 net loss; figures as reported, subject to final pricing): https://thetechmarketer.com/spacex-ipo-2026-spcx-nasdaq-valuation-starlink/

Bloomberg — SpaceX record-IPO context (largest-ever listing potential; Starlink-driven revenue; crossover investor dynamics):

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-spacex-ipo-stock-market-nasdaq-listings/

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-spacex-ipo-stock-market-nasdaq-listings/ Stocktwits — space-sector trading and sentiment on SpaceX debut day (RKLB, LUNR, RDW, VELO and peers; sector volatility):

https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/asts-rklb-lunr-rdw-stocks-slide-overnight-analyst-questions-whether-rivals-can-compete-if-space-x-controls-access-to-orbit/cZ0HU7hRe6D

https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/asts-rklb-lunr-rdw-stocks-slide-overnight-analyst-questions-whether-rivals-can-compete-if-space-x-controls-access-to-orbit/cZ0HU7hRe6D Finance/Yahoo & CNBC — Rocket Lab (RKLB) record highs, Motiv robotics acquisition, Mars ambitions; broader space-stock highs into the SpaceX listing: https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/rklb-rdw-sidu-pl-why-052126446.html

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