The Day the Market Puts a Price on the Final Frontier

Issued on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc.

When the sector's largest company sets its price, every other space stock suddenly has a number to be measured against. That reckoning is happening now.

Baystreet.ca News Commentary

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets run on price discovery, and there is no more dramatic example than the moment a long-private giant finally tells the world what it thinks it is worth. As reported, that moment arrives for SpaceX around now, with the company's initial public offering expected to price ahead of its Nasdaq debut. The number it lands on will not just value one company — it will recalibrate how investors value an entire sector, because for the first time the orbital economy will have a public, market-cleared anchor at its center.

That repricing is landing on a sector that public markets have only just begun to formally embrace. Just days ago, the broad-market Russell 3000® Index confirmed it is adding commercial-space names in its 2026 reconstitution — including Starfighters Space, Inc. (NYSE: FJET), effective June 29, 2026 — a structural signal that space has grown large enough to register on the market's broadest screens. The pricing of SpaceX and the indexing of its smaller peers are two halves of the same story: capital is assigning real, public value to space at a pace and scale the sector has never experienced.

Putting a Number on the Untouchable

For most of its life, SpaceX could only be valued through the narrow window of private funding rounds and secondary sales — numbers visible to a select few. Its public offering changes that overnight. Having filed its public S-1 and applied to list on Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, the company is reported to be pricing its shares around $135, at a valuation measured in the trillions of dollars, with a raise that at the upper end would stand among the largest in the history of public markets. (All figures are as reported and remain subject to final pricing.) Much of the case rests on Starlink, the satellite-broadband arm estimated to drive the majority of company revenue.

The significance for everyone else is the benchmark effect. Once the market sets a public price on the sector's flagship, every other space company is implicitly measured against it — on growth, on margins, on the multiple investors are willing to pay for a slice of the orbital economy. Some names will look cheap by comparison; others expensive. But all of them gain something they lacked before: a reference point. Price discovery at the top cascades down through the whole category.

A Sector Being Valued in Real Time

The clearest evidence that this is a sector-wide repricing, not a one-company event, is how broadly capital has been moving across listed space names — spanning space stations, direct-to-phone satellites, Earth observation, and the advanced manufacturing that makes missions possible. Four names map that breadth.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: VOYG) has become a centerpiece of the 'space has never been hotter' narrative. The defense-and-space company is developing Starlab, a commercial successor to the International Space Station, and recently agreed to acquire lunar-delivery specialist Astrobotic in a deal valued at up to $300 million to deepen its Moon-economy exposure. With analysts raising targets and management raising guidance, Voyager illustrates how quickly the market is re-rating credible space-infrastructure stories.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTS) is pursuing one of the sector's boldest ideas: a satellite network that connects directly to ordinary, unmodified smartphones, in partnership with major carriers. With a North American spectrum settlement and its own pending addition to the Russell 1000® Index, ASTS shows how the market is willing to assign substantial value to space companies attacking enormous terrestrial end-markets — in its case, global mobile connectivity.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) operates one of the largest Earth-observation satellite fleets in the world, selling imagery and analytics to agriculture, government, mapping, and defense customers. As a data-and-analytics business built on space hardware, Planet represents the recurring-revenue, information-services layer of the orbital economy — a different and increasingly valued way to monetize space.

Velo3D, Inc. (NASDAQ: VELO) supplies metal additive-manufacturing systems used to build mission-critical components for space, aviation, and defense programs — a reminder that the repricing sweeping the sector reaches the specialized manufacturers behind the hardware, not just the launch and satellite names. After posting first-quarter 2026 revenue up 48% year-over-year and reaching a positive gross-margin inflection, Velo3D represents the production-and-supply-chain layer of the orbital economy. These companies are referenced to illustrate the breadth of the space sector and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance; they differ widely in size and stage.

Where Starfighters Sits in the Repricing

Starfighters Space brings a model that looks like none of the above. The company operates what it describes as the world's only flight-ready MACH 2+ supersonic aircraft fleet from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, pursuing air-launch — releasing a vehicle from a fast, high-flying aircraft so the launch system inherits altitude and speed, with the runway responsiveness and reusability an aircraft platform implies. As a freshly public, recently indexed company, it is precisely the kind of differentiated niche name that a sector-wide repricing tends to surface, as investors hunt for exposure beyond the obvious giants. CEO Tim Franta framed the Russell inclusion as a milestone reflecting growing awareness of that differentiated platform.

The caution is the same one that applies to any emerging name: Starfighters is early-stage and small-cap, its shares have been volatile, and a benchmark anchor set by a trillion-dollar peer cuts both ways — it can lift sentiment, but it also raises the bar for what investors expect operators to deliver. The opportunity and the scrutiny arrive together.

Why the Timing Is the Whole Story

Sectors do not get repriced on a random Tuesday. They get repriced when a catalyst forces the market to look at an entire category with fresh eyes — and the SpaceX pricing is exactly that kind of forcing event. For years, valuing a space company meant arguing by analogy, because the sector lacked a large, liquid, public reference point. Private marks were stale and selective; public space names were too small or too varied to anchor the category. The pricing of a trillion-dollar flagship removes that excuse. Suddenly there is a live, visible multiple attached to the most scrutinized space business in the world, and every analyst model in the sector has to be re-run against it.

That is why the days around a mega-listing tend to see the sharpest moves across an entire peer group, in both directions. Capital that had been waiting on the sidelines for a credible entry point finds one; capital that had been crowded into a handful of names reallocates as the opportunity set widens. The result is a burst of price discovery that ripples through launch providers, satellite operators, infrastructure suppliers, and niche specialists alike. Investors who understand that dynamic tend to focus less on the giant's first print and more on how the repricing redistributes attention across the names around it.

A Sector Pulled Into the Mainstream

There is also a structural dimension that outlasts any single trading session. Reporting on the SpaceX offering has emphasized an unusually large intended retail allocation — a deliberate effort to put shares in the hands of ordinary investors rather than reserving them almost entirely for institutions. Whether or not those specifics hold at pricing, the signal is meaningful: the sector's flagship is being positioned as a broadly owned, mainstream holding, not a closed institutional club. That ambition, paired with index inclusion sweeping smaller space names into benchmark funds, points to the same destination — space becoming a category that shows up in everyday portfolios, retirement accounts, and index products, not just venture funds and specialist mandates.

For the companies in the sector, mainstream ownership changes the game. It deepens liquidity, broadens the shareholder base, and raises the profile of the entire category — which in turn makes it easier for emerging names to be discovered, researched, and ultimately financed. A rising profile for the sector's giant tends to raise the ceiling for everyone operating credibly beneath it. That is the quiet, compounding benefit of a watershed listing: it does not just value one company; it expands the audience for the whole field.

The Number That Reframes Everything

By the time the week is out, the space sector will have something it has never had: a public, market-set price on its single most important company. That number becomes the gravitational center around which every other valuation in the sector orbits. For investors, the pricing of SpaceX is not the end of the story — it is the moment the whole sector gets a yardstick. And with the broadest U.S. index simultaneously folding space names into trillions in tracked capital, the orbital economy is being measured, valued, and owned by the public market all at once.

CONTINUED … Learn more about Starfighters Space, Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/fjet-landing

POWERED BY EAGLE EYE

Track the signal, not the noise.

Eagle Eye delivers real-time investor intelligence — aggregating social, forum, and news data across the tickers that matter, so you can see what the market is talking about before it moves.

Explore it now at Eagle-Eye.dev

CONTACT:

Baystreet.ca

[email protected]

604-265-2873

SOURCES:

[1] Starfighters Space, Inc. — "Starfighters Space (NYSE: FJET) Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index" (Business Wire, June 3, 2026; inclusion effective June 29; CEO Tim Franta quote):

https://finance.yahoo.com/markets/stocks/articles/starfighters-space-nyse-fjet-added-100000658.html

[2] FTSE Russell / Investing.com — 2026 Russell reconstitution detail ($12.2T benchmarked; Russell 3000 up 29% to $75.6T; rank day April 30; SIDU and OPTX also added): https://www.investing.com/news/company-news/starfighters-space-added-to-russell-3000-index-effective-june-29-93CH-4723661

[3] TECHi / Reuters — SpaceX IPO terms (S-1/A June 1; Nasdaq symbol SPCX; reported ~$135/share, pricing targeted June 11, debut June 12; figures as reported, subject to final pricing): https://www.techi.com/spacex-ipo/

[4] Bloomberg — SpaceX record-IPO scale (reported raise up to ~$75B; valuation in the trillions; would rank among the largest offerings ever): https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-spacex-ipo-stock-market-nasdaq-listings/

[5] CNBC / Benzinga — Voyager Technologies (VOYG) IPO debut, Astrobotic acquisition, Starlab; ASTS spectrum and Russell 1000 addition; sector context: https://www.cnbc.com/quotes/VOYG

[6] Stocktwits — space-sector trading and sentiment coverage into the SpaceX pricing window (ASTS, PL, VOYG and peers): https://stocktwits.com/news-articles/markets/equity/space-stocks-slip-spacex-ipo-buzz-retail-bullish-bear-case/cZ0Sr77ReDq

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a digital media distribution, and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This communication is being distributed by Baystreet.ca on behalf of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"), as a digital media distribution and not as a paid advertisement in the traditional sense. MIQ has been paid a fee for Starfighters Space, Inc. advertising and digital media by Creative Direct Marketing Group ("CDMG"). USA News Group distributes this communication on behalf of MIQ regardless of the brand under which it appears. MIQ does not own any shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and reserves the right to buy and sell shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. at any time without any further notice. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Starfighters Space, Inc. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. All material disseminated by MIQ on behalf of Starfighters Space, Inc. has been reviewed and approved by CDMG; this is a digital media distribution.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Comparisons to other companies referenced in this publication are for contextual and illustrative purposes only and do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance. References to third-party companies, indexes, and the SpaceX initial public offering are for context only; MIQ has no relationship with and is not compensated by any of those parties. Forward-looking statements regarding index inclusion, the SpaceX offering, market growth, and company plans are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.