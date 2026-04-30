Liftoff Welcomes Former J.D. Power CEO, Dave Habiger and Former Apple Controller, Betsy Rafael to its Board of Directors

Appointments Add Proven Operating and Financial Leadership to Liftoff's Board to Accelerate the Company's Next Phase of Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liftoff, a global leader in performance marketing and monetization solutions for the mobile app economy, today announced the recent appointment of Dave Habiger and Elizabeth "Betsy" Rafael to its board of directors.

Habiger most recently served as J.D. Power President and CEO from 2018 to 2025. He has led several technology companies, including Textura Corporation (acquired by Oracle), NDS (acquired by Cisco) and Sonic Solutions (acquired by Rovi), through periods of rapid growth and acquisition. He has also held roles at Silver Lake, Pritzker Group, and Silicon Media Partners, and currently serves on the boards of Reddit, Chicago Federal Reserve, Boston Scientific Corporation, EnerSys, and Xperi Inc.

"What stood out to me about Liftoff is how focused the team is on execution," said Habiger. "There's a clear sense of what they're building and how they operate day to day to build a best-in-class mobile growth platform. I'm especially impressed with how they think about AI and Cortex as the foundation for a fundamentally different approach to mobile performance marketing."

Rafael brings more than 30 years of financial and operational experience, including roles at Apple as Vice President, Corporate Controller, and Principal Accounting Officer, as well as senior finance positions at Cisco and other technology companies. She has an extensive track record of serving on public and private boards, with deep expertise in corporate governance, including guiding companies through M&A and IPO processes at various stages of scale.

"I've spent much of my career helping companies put the right financial and operational structure in place as they scale," said Rafael. "I'm excited to be a part of Liftoff, especially as it drives the new era of mobile advertising forward."

Habiger and Rafael join fellow board members Jeremy Bondy (CEO, Liftoff), Sachin Bavishi (Senior Managing Director at Blackstone), Tanzeen M. Syed (Managing Director, Head of Consumer & Technology at General Atlantic LLC), Jonathan Yip (Principal at Blackstone), and Rob Goldman (former VP of Ads and various strategic advertising roles at Meta Platforms Inc.), leaders with deep expertise in technology and investment. Their combined perspectives strengthen Liftoff's ability to build and scale its platform for the mobile app ecosystem.

"Adding Dave and Betsy to our board is a huge win for us," said Jeremy Bondy, CEO of Liftoff. "Dave has led public companies through the exact scale transitions we're heading into. Betsy built the financial discipline at Apple and Cisco that our operating posture needs to match. Both have experience in some of the most complex, high-scrutiny environments in tech, and having them in our corner will only make us sharper as we keep building."

About Liftoff

Liftoff is a leading growth and monetization engine built for the mobile app economy. Its AI-powered platform, Cortex™, unifies marketing, creative, and monetization to deliver measurable performance at scale across the app lifecycle. Liftoff enables advertisers to unlock profitable user growth while helping app publishers maximize revenue with advanced ad monetization technology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, Liftoff supports a diverse, global customer base across gaming, consumer, and emerging app categories.

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SOURCE Liftoff