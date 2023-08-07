Ligandal Inc. Appoints Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer

News provided by

Ligandal

07 Aug, 2023, 07:55 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligandal Inc., an early-stage genetic medicine biotechnology company, announces the appointment of Tushar Nuwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer. Mr. Nuwal brings 20 years of biopharmaceutical experience, including roles at small and large pharmaceutical companies. 

"We are elated to welcome Tushar to Ligandal. His experience in negotiating multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical transactions and his drive to scale Ligandal's platform will be invaluable to our growth," said Andre Watson, Chairman & CEO of Ligandal Inc.

Mr. Nuwal is a global pharmaceutical veteran. His leadership spans across R&D, manufacturing, product & launch management, operations, business & corporate development, licensing, portfolio, and commercial strategy. His most recent role was Vice President at Polypid Inc., where he led BD&L. Prior to that, he was Executive Director of BD&L at Sandoz, a $10 billion division of Novartis.

Mr. Nuwal's career is marked by impressive achievements. He has successfully led and closed over $2 billion in transactions and launched products generating over $1 billion in annual revenue. His experience includes roles at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma, and Fresenius Kabi.

Mr. Nuwal holds a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and Economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, an M.S. in Transactional & IP Law from Northwestern University, a post-graduate diploma in Finance from New York University, and is currently enrolled in a medical sciences certificate program at Harvard University.

"I'm thrilled to join Ligandal, advancing our cell and gene therapy platform. I'm particularly inspired by Andre Watson, our Founder and a Forbes 30 under 30 recipient in Healthcare. I'm excited about collaborating with him and our world-class team. This includes Dr. Adam Stein, our Chief Scientific Officer and former mid-size pharma executive, and Dr. Daniel Fagbuyi, a Board Member, Chief Medical Officer, EVP of Government Affairs, former Obama Administration Biodefense & Public Health appointee, former advisor to HHS, FDA, & CDC, and a US Army War Veteran. Together, we'll scale the company's vision and mission," said Mr. Nuwal.

About Ligandal – Ligandal is at the forefront of genetic medicine, focusing on innovative solutions for oncology, rare genetic disorders, and biodefense. Leveraging cutting-edge nanotechnology, Ligandal is committed to developing therapies that have the potential to transform lives and shape the future of medicine.

IR & Media Contact: Robert Sereny

[email protected] 

[email protected] 

+1 (718) 801-3773

SOURCE Ligandal

