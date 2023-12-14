Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Global Report to 2028 - Fuel Efficiency and Tech Innovations Steer Global Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Dec, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends Opportunity, and Forecast 2018-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global light commercial vehicle (LCV) tire market surged to USD 44.6 billion in 2022 and is poised to expand at a robust 5.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) through the forecast period. Factors driving this growth include the escalating production and sales of LCVs, notably propelled by the surge in economic activities and the evolving automotive landscape.

Key Market Drivers:

  • Economic Growth and Industrialization Economic expansions globally, especially in burgeoning markets like India and China, are amplifying the demand for LCVs in various sectors. This spike in commercial activities directly translates to an increased need for durable, high-performance LCV tires.
  • E-commerce and Last-Mile Delivery The flourishing e-commerce realm has reshaped retail, elevating the requirement for LCVs in last-mile deliveries. As the sector thrives, specialized LCV tires catering to these specific demands are experiencing escalating demand.
  • Urbanization and Infrastructure Development As cities grow, LCVs become indispensable in construction, waste management, and utility maintenance, spurring a parallel surge in LCV tire demands.
  • Stringent Emission Regulations and Fuel Efficiency Tire innovations now revolve around low-rolling-resistance solutions to meet strict emission standards, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.
  • Technological Advancements in Tire Manufacturing Innovations in tire materials and manufacturing processes, including self-healing and run-flat technologies, are reshaping the LCV tire landscape by providing safer, more durable options.

Market Challenges:

  • Fluctuating Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Disruptions The volatility in raw material prices impacts production costs, leading to potential affordability issues for consumers.
  • Intense Market Competition High market competition may potentially compromise product quality as manufacturers navigate price pressures.
  • Regulatory Compliance and Safety Standards Adherence to evolving regulations and standards poses complexities for tire manufacturers.
  • Environmental Concerns and Sustainability The focus on sustainability necessitates tire recycling initiatives and the development of eco-friendly products.
  • Rapid Technological Advancements and Innovation Keeping pace with tire technology advancements is a challenge, particularly for smaller companies with limited resources.

Market Trends:

  • Growing Demand for Electric LCV Tires The rise of electric mobility prompts specialized tire demands to cater to eLCVs, driving innovation in the segment.
  • Emphasis on Fuel Efficiency and Sustainability Consumers' and businesses' desire for environmentally friendly and cost-effective tires is fueling tire innovations.
  • Rise of All-Season and Winter LCV Tires The convenience and safety provided by all-season and winter-specific tires drive their increasing popularity.
  • Advancements in Tire Technology and Connectivity Integration of smart technologies into tires enhances safety and performance, aligning with the trend toward connected vehicles.

The report segments the Global Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market by demand category (OEM, Replacement), drive type (ICE, Electric Vehicles), and region. It delves into regional insights for North America, Europe & CIS, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, providing a comprehensive analysis of key market players and attributes.

Competitive Landscape

Detailed analysis of the major companies including:

  • Bridgestone Corp.
  • Continental Automotive 
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber Company
  • Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • Hankook Tires Group
  • Michelin Tires
  • MRF (Madras Rubber Factory Limited)
  • Pirelli & C SpA
  • Apollo Tires
  • Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Market Forecast
3.3. Key Regions
3.4. Key Segments

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market

5. Global Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Volume & Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.3. By Regional Market Share Analysis
5.2.4. By Company Market Share Analysis (Top 5 Companies, Others - By Value, 2022)
5.3. Global Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Mapping & Opportunity Assessment

6. Asia-Pacific Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

7. Europe & CIS Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

8. North America Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

9. South America Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

10. Middle East & Africa Light Commercial Vehicle Tire Market Outlook

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

13. Market Trends and Developments

14. Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/39gvdc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Neurostimulation Research Report 2023: An $11.7 Billion Market by 2028 - M&A Activity, Emerging Technologies and Developments, Competitive Landscape

Global Neurostimulation Research Report 2023: An $11.7 Billion Market by 2028 - M&A Activity, Emerging Technologies and Developments, Competitive Landscape

The "Neurostimulation: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides a...
United States Insurance Distribution Technology Market Report 2023-2026: Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Insurance Technology Services and Escalating Demand for Digital Self-Service

United States Insurance Distribution Technology Market Report 2023-2026: Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Insurance Technology Services and Escalating Demand for Digital Self-Service

The "The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market (by Function, Application, Technology Type, & End-User): Insights & Forecast with Potential...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.