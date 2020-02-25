Light Control Switches Market Worth $10.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report, "Light Control Switches Market by Product Type (Switches, Dimmers), Communication Technology (Wired, Wireless), End-use Application, Switch Solutions (Standalone, Integrated), Light Source, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™ , the light control switches market is estimated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9%. The major factors driving the growth of the light control switches market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, ongoing and upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and reduction in prices of LEDs, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide.

"DALI protocol to hold the largest size of light control switches market for wired communication technology during the forecast period."

In 2019, the DALI protocol held the largest share of wired communication technology. As of now, DALI is the predominant communication technology used owing to its ease of installation, open protocol, and requirement of less branch wiring than traditional controls. However, technology is not seen as a dominant protocol in the future due to the escalated demand for wireless technologies.

"Light control switches market for electronic switches is expected to exhibit high growth during the forecast period."

Electronic switches include wireless switches, sensor-based switches, and others. The adoption of electronic switches is increasing owing to their ability to control lights effectively and ensure higher energy savings, leading to very high growth during the forecast period.

"APAC to hold the largest share of light control switches market during the forecast period."

APAC accounted for a significant share of the light control switches market in 2019. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the light control switches market during the forecast period owing to the rapid infrastructure-related activities being undertaken in this region, mainly in China, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Factors such as the ever-growing population, increasing per capita income, as well as vast geographic expansions, have indirectly contributed to the growth of the market for light control switches in the Asian countries.

Some of the major players in the light control switches market are Signify (Philips Lighting) (Netherlands), Legrand S.A. (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), General Electric Company (US), and OSRAM Licht (Germany), Acuity Brands, Inc. (US), Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Ideal Industries (US), Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation), Panasonic (Japan), Helvar (Finland), LightwaveRF PLC (UK), RAB Lighting (US), Synapse Wireless (US), and Dialight PLC (UK).

