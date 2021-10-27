Light Joins ITS America to Foster Advancement and Education of Autonomous Vehicles and Intelligent Mobility

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light , the leader in advanced computational imaging, announced today it joined the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) to drive the advancement and education of intelligent transportation solutions. With members from all relevant sectors of transportation technology, ITS America and its members are at the forefront of driving research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to help save lives, improve mobility, promote sustainability and increase efficiency and productivity.

"We know that better advanced driver assist features and fully autonomous vehicles will ultimately save lives on the road each year," said Dave Grannan, CEO of Light. "Partnering with organizations like ITS America, which share our passion for increased safety and a better future transformed by intelligent mobility, is critical for not only advancing this much-needed smart technology but also building awareness, education and eventually adoption."

Able to see 3D structures in the road from 10 centimeters up to 1,000 meters away, Light's Clarity platform improves automatic braking, adaptive suspension, and lane-keeping systems in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles. Seamlessly fusing image detail with measured depth across the field-of-view of an industry standard camera enables machines to see even better than humans. Clarity provides 20-times the detail-per-second and 3-times the range of best-in-class lidar and is designed to accommodate a range of customer needs, leveraging industry standard hardware and existing supply chains at a fraction of the cost.

"We are so pleased to have Light as a member," said Laura Chace, President & CEO of ITS America. "Its commitment to safety through technology deployment is aligned with our vision of creating a safer, greener, smarter, and more equitable future."

In addition to joining organizations that educate and push the boundaries of driver-assist and autonomous technologies, Light is partnering with automotive OEMs to test Clarity's ability to better improve ADAS and AVs on vehicles.

Light is pioneering real-time 3D perception to redefine how vehicles see the world. By combining the company's breakthroughs in computational imaging with multi-camera calibration and advanced machine learning, Light's technology provides accurate depth at both near and far distances in real-time. Founded in 2013, Light is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. See more at https://light.co/

The Intelligent Transportation Society of America advances the research and deployment of intelligent transportation technologies to save lives, improve mobility, increase accessibility and equity, promote sustainability, and improve efficiency and productivity. Our vision is a better future transformed by intelligent mobility: safer, greener, smarter. For more information, please visit www.itsa.org

