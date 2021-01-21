Light Towers Market by Market Type, Light Type, Fuel Type, End-User and Region - Global Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Towers Market by Market Type (Sales and Rental), Light Type (Metal Halide and LED), Fuel Type (Diesel, Solar/Hybrid and Direct Power), End-User (Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, and Events & Sports) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global light tower market is estimated to grow from USD 4,326 million in 2020 to USD 5,696 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7%.
The factors driving the market include growing investments in end-user industries such as oil & gas, mining, construction, and events & sports. The major players in the light tower market are Generac Holding, Wacker Neuson, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Atlas Copco. The factors driving the market include increasing investment in oil & gas and construction infrastructure spending across global regions such as North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.
Rental segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.
The rental segment is expected to be the largest market, by market type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for light towers in short time/temporary projects in construction infrastructure projects, events & sports, mining, and oil & gas sectors.
Diesel segment is expected to dominate the light towers market.
The diesel segment of the market, by fuel type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the easy and long reliability of diesel power light towers. In addition, in remote and off-grid applications where access to grid power is non-existent, diesel light towers are increasingly used. Solar/hybrid is the second-largest market in terms of demand for light towers.
North America to lead the global light towers market in terms of value.
North America is the largest light towers industry, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in construction infrastructure development, oil & gas exploration activities, and mining sector operations in the US and Canada. The market is driven further by the presence of many global manufacturers and rental providers of light towers in the countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Light Tower Market
4.2 Light Tower Market, by Market Type
4.3 Light Tower Market, by Light Type
4.4 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type
4.5 North American Light Tower Market, by End-user & Country
4.6 Light Tower Market, by Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment
5.3 Road to Recovery
5.4 Covid-19 Economic Assessment
5.5 Market Dynamics
5.5.1 Drivers
5.5.1.1 Increasing Investments in End-Use Industries Including Oil & Gas and Construction
5.5.1.2 Advancements in Led Technology That Are Making the Product More Energy Efficient
5.5.1.3 Introduction of Solar and Battery-Powered Light Towers
5.5.2 Restraints
5.5.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil Fuels
5.5.2.2 High Starting Time of Metal Halide Lights
5.5.3 Opportunities
5.5.3.1 High Potential of African Market Due to Large Proven Mineral Reserves
5.5.4 Challenges
5.5.4.1 High Installation and Rental Cost of Light Towers
5.6 Adjacent Markets
6 Light Tower Market, by Market Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sales
6.2.1 Investment by Capital-Intensive Industries in Light Towers is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Sales Market Segment
6.3 Rental
6.3.1 Need for Reduction of Capital Expenditure is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market Segment
7 Light Tower Market, by Light Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Led Light Tower
7.2.1 Ease of Operation and Reduced Maintenance Cost Are Driving the Market for Led Light Tower
7.3 Metal Halide Light Tower
7.3.1 Increased Use of Metal Halide Lights in High-Intensity Applications is Expected to Drive the Metal Halide Segment
8 Light Tower Market, by Fuel Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Diesel
8.2.1 Need for Illumination in Remote Locations is Likely to Drive the Diesel-Powered Light Tower Segment
8.3 Solar/Hybrid
8.3.1 Increasing Need for Silent Operation is Expected to Drive the Solar-Powered Light Tower Segment
8.4 Direct Power
8.4.1 Availability of Cheaper Grid Power is Expected to Drive the Direct Power Light Tower Segment
9 Light Tower Market, by End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Construction
9.2.1 Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development Projects is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market
9.3 Oil & Gas
9.3.1 Investment in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities is Likely to Drive the Light Tower Market
9.4 Mining
9.4.1 Use of Light Towers for Surface Mining Operations is Expected to Drive the Demand During the Forecast Period
9.5 Events & Sports
9.5.1 Need for Light Towers in Small Events is Expected to Drive the Light Tower Market
9.6 Others
10 Light Tower Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Manufacturers)
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic
11.2.4 Emerging
11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Rental Companies)
11.3.1 Visionary Leaders
11.3.2 Innovators
11.3.3 Dynamic
11.3.4 Emerging
11.4 Market Share, Manufacturers, 2019
11.5 Competitive Scenario
11.5.1 New Product Launches
11.5.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
11.5.3 Investments & Expansions
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Generac Holding
12.2 Terex Corporation
12.3 Doosan Portable Power
12.4 Wacker Neuson
12.5 Atlas Copco
12.6 United Rentals
12.7 Yanmar
12.8 Will-Burt Company
12.9 Allmand Brothers
12.10 Coates Hire
12.11 Brandon Hire Station
12.12 P&I Generators
12.13 Lambson's Hire
12.14 Nixon Hire
12.15 Xylem
12.16 Multiquip
12.17 Quzhou Valiant Machinery Co
12.18 Wanco
12.19 Ishikawa Machine Company
12.20 Himoinsa
12.21 Mhm
12.22 JCB
12.23 the Rental Store
13 Appendix
13.1 Insights of Industry Experts
13.2 Discussion Guide
